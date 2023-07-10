Stop saying the French are cowards!

Foinikas
Today,while watching some videos,I stumbled upon this short animation that explains why the idea of the French Army being cowards (or losers) is completely wrong. Basically the whole misconception started with WWII,which again was wrong. And something I hadn't thought about until I watched this video is that Britain was only saved because of the sea and the Soviet Union because of its vast area. Come to think of it,the Germans captured an area of the Soviet Union that was bigger than France,relatively fast.