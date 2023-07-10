Stop saying the French are cowards!

Britain survived only because of the sea but Soviet union survived because of extreme bravery and sacrifices, more than 20 million people in soviet states died. German troops were at the doorsteps of moscow and were pushed back all the way to Berlin, they had to travel the same "vast area" that Germans did to reach Berlin. The area that germans occupied from Soviet union was almost empty land, not even nearly as densely populated as France.



You eurofag pink *** bois keep watching fantasy saving private ryan or Dunkirk to make yourself feel good, but it was red army that single handedly delivered WW2. Americans and Canadians brave troops also sacrificed a lot, coming all the way from the other side of the world to fight when they could have simply showed middle finger. Basically entire Europe did jackshit to save themselves, it was Americans and Soviets and colony slave troops who had to save them.