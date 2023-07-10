Stop saying the French are cowards!

What's new

Today,while watching some videos,I stumbled upon this short animation that explains why the idea of the French Army being cowards (or losers) is completely wrong. Basically the whole misconception started with WWII,which again was wrong. And something I hadn't thought about until I watched this video is that Britain was only saved because of the sea and the Soviet Union because of its vast area. Come to think of it,the Germans captured an area of the Soviet Union that was bigger than France,relatively fast.

 
Britain survived only because of the sea but Soviet union survived because of extreme bravery and sacrifices, more than 20 million people in soviet states died. German troops were at the doorsteps of moscow and were pushed back all the way to Berlin, they had to travel the same "vast area" that Germans did to reach Berlin. The area that germans occupied from Soviet union was almost empty land, not even nearly as densely populated as France.

You eurofag pink *** bois keep watching fantasy saving private ryan or Dunkirk to make yourself feel good, but it was red army that single handedly delivered WW2. Americans and Canadians brave troops also sacrificed a lot, coming all the way from the other side of the world to fight when they could have simply showed middle finger. Basically entire Europe did jackshit to save themselves, it was Americans and Soviets and colony slave troops who had to save them.
 
french are brave when capturing french women in love with german soldier and shaving their heads.
 
RealDeal said:
German troops were at the doorsteps of moscow and were pushed back all the way to Berlin, they had to travel the same "vast area" that Germans did to reach Berlin. The area that germans occupied from Soviet union was almost empty land, not even nearly as densely populated as France.
Almost empty land? Have you seen any maps? The amount of cities,towns and villages there? Nobody doubts the sacrifices of Soviet and British Commonwealth soldiers,I wonder how you got that in your head. What's being stressed is that Germans captured twice as much territory in blitzkrieg,but the French kept being called "cowards" because they surrendered after 6 weeks.

The Japanese took over so many British-defended important colonies like HK,Singapore,Malaysia etc.

You're mentioning an demeaning term there "eurofags",that is completely unfair.

Azadkashmir said:
french are brave when capturing french women in love with german soldier and shaving their heads.
Oh come on bhai! I completely disagree with that idiotic punishment of theirs,but I think this was done by mostly the communist resistance and the leftist French in the liberated areas. Did you watch the video?
 
Foinikas said:
Almost empty land? Have you seen any maps? The amount of cities,towns and villages there? Nobody doubts the sacrifices of Soviet and British Commonwealth soldiers,I wonder how you got that in your head. What's being stressed is that Germans captured twice as much territory in blitzkrieg,but the French kept being called "cowards" because they surrendered after 6 weeks.

The Japanese took over so many British-defended important colonies like HK,Singapore,Malaysia etc.

You're mentioning an demeaning term there "eurofags",that is completely unfair.


Oh come on bhai! I completely disagree with that idiotic punishment of theirs,but I think this was done by mostly the communist resistance and the leftist French in the liberated areas. Did you watch the video?
yes they were stripping the french women and shaving heads to humiliate them. french women loved german soldier. the video posted nope not watched it.
 
No Sane person would consider French as Cowards because of one defeat. French might be the most successful military power in terms of battles won in the history of europe. If some one can pull the number i am sure of it.
 
Even the Ottoman Empire saved and protected France against Germans ( Holly Roman Empire ) for over 250 years between 1536 and 1798


The Franco-Ottoman Alliance was a military alliance established in 1536 between the King of France Francis I and the Sultan of the Ottoman Empire Suleiman I

The strategic alliance was one of the longest-lasting and most important foreign alliances of France
 
MMM-E said:
Even the Ottoman Empire saved and protected France against Germans ( Holly Roman Empire ) for over 250 years between 1536 and 1798


The Franco-Ottoman Alliance was a military alliance established in 1536 between the King of France Francis I and the Sultan of the Ottoman Empire Suleiman I

The strategic alliance was one of the longest-lasting and most important foreign alliances of France
A fart jumped out of nowhere to remind us of the Ottoman past in something completely irrelevant.
 
Foinikas said:
A fart jumped out of nowhere to remind us of the Ottoman past in something completely irrelevant.
A fart opened a thread about his loser ally France
please our ally France is not a coward .. Greece-France forever


French are loser since 1536

and French would speak German without the Ottoman Empire in the 16th century and without USSR - USA during WW2

George Friedman talking about French and everbody laughing



btw in 1919 Greeks-French-Armenians came with dreams of capturing Anatolia from the Turks but ended up going back to Athens swimming in 1922
 
Zhukov said:
No Sane person would consider French as Cowards because of one defeat. French might be the most successful military power in terms of battles won in the history of europe. If some one can pull the number i am sure of it.
Everyone in Europe had some advantages over the other - but none of em were as historically successful as Britain
Even though Britain never had a legendary leader, general, admiral
Wonder why?

I think Thier focus on institutions, democracy made them what they were
 
Maula Jatt said:
Everyone in Europe had some advantages over the other - but none of em were as historically successful as Britain
Even though Britain never had a legendary leader, general, admiral
Wonder why?

I think Thier focus on institutions, democracy made them what they were
they have rothschilds.
 
MMM-E said:
A fart opened a thread about his loser ally France
please our ally France is not a coward .. Greece-France forever


French are loser since 1536

and French would speak German without the Ottoman Empire in the 16th century and without USSR - USA during WW2

George Friedman talking about French and everbody laughing



btw in 1919 Greeks-French-Armenians came with dreams of capturing Anatolia from the Turks but ended up going back to Athens swimming in 1922
Watch the video and comment on the video or go to one of your thousands of threads talking about Turkish superiority and take your superiority complex there. And if you can't find your own comeback,don't use my quotes.
 
The French aren't cowards. They tend to do idiotic things, like all the time, but cowards? Nope.
 
That Guy said:
The French aren't cowards. They tend to do idiotic things, like all the time, but cowards? Nope.
They've lost battles because of extreme bravery in the middle-ages. Often French knights and nobles would charge straight ahead,forgetting patience and tactics.
 

