Unknown Stealthy New Warship Design Emerging At Shipyard In China
New combatant features striking stealthy design and likely much improved capabilities over existing corvettes, but exact nature of effort remains uncertain.Alex Luck 23 Nov 2023
Unknown new PLAN combatant next to 054A frigate at Liaonan Shipyard, Lushun near Dalian.
A previously unknown corvette- or light frigate-sized surface combatant with an entirely new configuration has emerged at a Chinese shipyard near the northern city of Dalian, Liaoning Province, Related imagery of the stealthy new warship design circulated first on Chinese social media yesterday, November 22.
The first image of the new ship circulating on Chinese social media platform Weibo on November 22.
The location in question is Liaonan, also known as Dalian Liaoning South Shipyard, directly adjacent to the Lushun Naval Base of the Chinese Navy (PLAN). Liaonan is notable for having participated in the large construction program for the Type 056- and Type 56A-corvettes, classified as light frigates by PLAN. The yard also provides comprehensive maintenance services for the full scope of PLAN naval vessels, from destroyers and frigates over conventional submarines to landing ships and auxiliaries.
Defence analyst, former submariner and frequent commentator on PLAN Tom Shugart may have spotted the new type as early as August this year, when it was still under construction in drydock. Shugart published comments including satellite imagery of the unknown type on “X”, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. The new images circulating now show the design after launch, in PLAN naval grey, and next to a Type 054A-frigate likely undergoing maintenance at the yard. This position allows to make some basic observations about the size and characteristics of the new corvette, although many more details so far remain to be confirmed, including the intended use or role for this ship.
Wider view of Liaonan Shipyard, with the new design in centre, berthed in front of drydocks. Image via Chinese social media.
Hull displacement of the new combatant may be between 2,000 and 3,000 tons, based on an estimated length of 100 metres. These figures must be treated as very rough estimates based on superficial observation, pending further measurements via more detailed imagery. Tom Shugart measured the hull in drydock at 97 metres length and a beam of 14 metres, both larger than the Type 056(A), which comes in at around 90 metres length and 11 metres across. Type 056 displaces slightly less than 1,500 tons. The new ship also possesses a far taller superstructure with a bridge featuring notably large windows sitting higher than on the Type 054A frigate next to it.
In terms of armament the most prominent feature is a striking new type of turret design similar to the distinct angular Bofors 57 mm Mk 3-gun on Swedish Visby-class corvettes. The gun may fold in a similar manner to the Scandinavian design, although technical details and its calibre remain to be confirmed. Behind the main gun and in front of the bridge is also an elevated structure likely housing a vertical launch-missile magazine (VLS). Type of the VLS and number of cells also remain uncertain, although eight to sixteen cells seem at least plausible.
Above the bridge is a bulky mast possibly carrying an AESA type radar. Moving to the stern a HQ-10 launcher, likely the smaller eight round-version is sitting atop what appears to be an aviation hangar or multi-mission bay. An ability to embark at least Z-9-sized helicopters and larger VTOL-drones in its hangar would be one notable improvement the stealthy new warship could offer over the Type 056, which possesses a flight deck but no hangar suitable for helicopters. The generously sized flight deck on the new corvette may support helicopters to plausibly at last Z-20-size, given this will be the new standard medium weight-utility and ASW-helicopter in service with PLAN, but this too is uncertain at present.
Type 056 (left) and Type 054A (right). The new design would be of intermediate size and general capability between these two PLAN-combatants. Image via Sinodefenceforum.
Further relevant details such as antiship missiles carried amidships or what type of propulsion the hull contains remain to be revealed in future imagery. Overall the dimensions of the stealthy new warship suggest this design may slot in between existing Type 056 corvettes and Type 054A frigates, both types having been produced in large numbers for service with PLAN. Given the pronounced stealthy characteristics and overall resemblance of Visby or the Russian Project 22160 patrol combatant a role focusing on littoral combat appears plausible. As such the new type, if produced in significant numbers, may complement or replace existing Type 22 missile catamarans, Type 056 corvettes handed to the Coast Guard and possibly even Type 054A, which in turn can be delegated to focus on other blue water-type operations.
However it should be kept in mind that the intended use for now remains fully speculative and a one off-design for testing or an order for an export customer is at least a distinct possibility, until further hulls are confirmed for construction.
