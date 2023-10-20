State mourning for Palestinians: US Embassy in Dhaka to fly flag at half-staff tomorrow

Ambassador Peter Haas has ordered the US Embassy flag to be flown at half-staff on the day, the embassy said in a press statement​

20 October, 2023, 07:05 pmLast modified: 20 October, 2023, 07:11 pmPhoto: CourtesyPhoto: CourtesyAmbassador Peter Haas has ordered the US Embassy flag to be flown at half-staff on the day, the embassy said in a press statement on Friday (20 October).The United States mourns every innocent life lost, it stated.Quoting US Secretary of State Blinken, the press statement further said, "We mourn civilians of every faith and every nationality who have been killed in the conflict."Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced a one-day state mourning for the Palestinian victims in the Hamas-Israel war on Saturday.She said the national flag will be kept at half-mast in all institutions on that day.The premier also called for prayers after Jummah in every mosque in the country for the people of Palestine."Not only in the mosques, those of other religions will also pray for the oppressed people of Palestine in their temples and churches so that they can live with rights in their own country," she said.