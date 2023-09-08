What's new

Start of new era,the new Eygpt

www.youtube.com

10 Reasons Why Pakistan's Army Chief is Preparing for Dictatorship

Hard talking #pakistani journalist #wajahatsaeedkhan covers #pakistan #pakistannews #pakistanarmy and the #pakistani diaspora like nobody else. His latest re...
Good analysis

Asim munir will hopefully bring stability
We will provide good cannon fodder for future wars etc

1- American era
2- Chinese era
Is over

Now it's arabi dollars

Welcome

Republic of Al bakistan

If he can become the strongman dictator who will crush shutter-down strikes by traders and anyone who doesn't want to pay taxes, end smuggling, stop power theft, and force the undocumented economy to be taxed through the barrel of the gun then why not?

Imran Khan was too much of a push-over to achieve these metrics. He would talk about bringing everyone under the tax net, but then perform U-turn when traders did shutter-down strikes. He would talk about reducing FBR interaction by digitizing tax, but then would U-turn when corrupt FBR officials convinced him otherwise.

He would talk about taxing the elite, but then U-turn to give them tax amnesty in return for investment in real estate. He would talk about throwing corrupt in jail, but folded when corrupt judges let them go free.

Pakistanis don't need or deserve Imran Khan. They need and deserve the "danda" to fold them back in line. The country is too corrupt to function and if someone can beat the daylights out of people into functioning like any other normal country, then why not?
 
If he can become the strongman dictator who will crush shutter-down strikes by traders and anyone who doesn't want to pay taxes, end smuggling, stop power theft, and force the undocumented economy to be taxed through the barrel of the gun then why not?

He would talk about taxing the elite, but then U-turn to give them tax amnesty in return for investment in real estate. He would talk about throwing corrupt in jail, but folded when corrupt judges let them go free.

Pakistanis don't need or deserve Imran Khan. They need and deserve the "danda" to fold them back in line. The country is too corrupt to function and if someone can beat the daylights out of people into functioning like any other normal country, then why not?

Pakistanis don't need or deserve Imran Khan. They need and deserve the "danda" to fold them back in line. The country is too corrupt to function and if someone can beat the daylights out of people into functioning like any other normal country, then why not?
Agree with you
I am fan of asim munir now
Good luck to him 🤞
 
Agree with you
I am fan of asim munir now
Good luck to him 🤞
I'm not a fan yet, but will be if he succeeds in solving the tax & power theft issues. I came to the conclusion after studying Pakistanis that they need a harsh dictator to use brute force on them to fix them. You know this yourself. If you deal with Pakistanis with leniency, they'll take advantage of you.
 
اگر واقعی حقیقت میں ہوا تو عوام کو واقعی ان کرپٹ اور لٹیروں سے نجات مل سکتا ہے👍 | By Sadiq Khan Afridi | Facebook

اگر واقعی حقیقت میں ہوا تو عوام کو واقعی ان کرپٹ اور لٹیروں سے نجات مل سکتا ہے👍
I'm not a fan yet, but will be if he succeeds in even solving the tax & power theft issues. I came to the conclusion after studying Pakistanis that they need a harsh dictator to use brute force on them to fix them. You know this yourself. If you deal with Pakistanis with leniency, they'll take advantage of you.
Well if he does acheive that it would single most biggest event

If any govt simply increase documentation and I return taxation it will solve all of pakistan problem within a few months

Stability will be an issue but stability can come if he clarify he isn't going anywhere

Pakistan debt, and deficit are simply due to idnee documentation and under taxation

If it fixes that the debt to GDP ratio will drop

But will internationally there will be support?

Yes if IK is made a good boagy man just like how morsi was made a boggy man in Egypt
 
Pakistanis don't need or deserve Imran Khan. They need and deserve the "danda" to fold them back in line. The country is too corrupt to function and if someone can beat the daylights out of people into functioning like any other normal country, then why not?
By Pakistanis you perhaps mean the civiliians. Okay so the country will still regress and go to extreme bottom because "danda" may put civilians in line but who will give "danda" to military officials ? The ones who do the loot on most of the budget. Civilians only get peanuts despite 99.9% of the population.

That's whole argument of giving danda to nation by its own chaukidaars was wrong from the day 01. There should be one uniform danda for every Pakistanis whether military or civilian. That danda should be of "Law". The country should have gone towards supremacy of law & constitution but it has gone down to total dictatorship by Munir.
 
What makes you think the establishment is not working in collaboration with the industrialists in the form of a cartel?

Sugar scandal happened right under Munir’s nose when Pakistan is in a state of martial law. And plus, running the economy is not exactly Munir’s forte.
 
By Pakistanis you perhaps mean the civiliians. Okay so the country will still regress and go to extreme bottom because "danda" may put civilians in line but who will give "danda" to military officials ? The ones who do the loot on most of the budget. Civilians only get peanuts despite 99.9% of the population.

That's whole argument of giving danda to nation by its own chaukidaars was wrong from the day 01. There should be one uniform danda for every Pakistanis whether military or civilian. That danda should be of "Law". The country should have gone towards supremacy of law & constitution but it has gone down to total dictatorship by Munir.
Relax. I don't expect them to be successful. Musharraf failed to do what I listed above and Asim Munir probably will too.

I said "if" COAS is successful then I would think he is good for that country. I believe everyone, both civilian & military, in Pakistan needs the danda.
 

