Start of new era,the new Eygpt

If he can become the strongman dictator who will crush shutter-down strikes by traders and anyone who doesn't want to pay taxes, end smuggling, stop power theft, and force the undocumented economy to be taxed through the barrel of the gun then why not?



Imran Khan was too much of a push-over to achieve these metrics. He would talk about bringing everyone under the tax net, but then perform U-turn when traders did shutter-down strikes. He would talk about reducing FBR interaction by digitizing tax, but then would U-turn when corrupt FBR officials convinced him otherwise.



He would talk about taxing the elite, but then U-turn to give them tax amnesty in return for investment in real estate. He would talk about throwing corrupt in jail, but folded when corrupt judges let them go free.



Pakistanis don't need or deserve Imran Khan. They need and deserve the "danda" to fold them back in line. The country is too corrupt to function and if someone can beat the daylights out of people into functioning like any other normal country, then why not?