Start of new era,the new Eygpt

ziaulislam
10 Reasons Why Pakistan's Army Chief is Preparing for Dictatorship
Hard talking #pakistani journalist #wajahatsaeedkhan covers #pakistan #pakistannews #pakistanarmy and the #pakistani diaspora like nobody else. His latest re...
www.youtube.com
Good analysis
Asim munir will hopefully bring stability
We will provide good cannon fodder for future wars etc
1- American era
2- Chinese era
Is over
Now it's arabi dollars
Welcome
Republic of Al bakistan