Starlink’s newest competitor is using next-gen satellites to create internet for all
Four billion people are not connected to the internet. This company wants to change that, using satellites in geostationary orbits.
An estimated four billion people aren’t reliably connected to the internet. Those who do have wifi access can face exorbitant bills, especially in remote areas like Alaska, where wifi can cost tens of thousands of dollars.
Could putting the internet in space be the answer? Astranis is putting small satellites at Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO), about 100 times further away than companies like Starlink, enabling each satellite to cover a much larger area.
This tech could provide a more reliable, affordable connection for billions of people across the globe.