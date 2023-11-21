What's new

Starlink’s newest competitor is using next-gen satellites to create internet for all

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jan 6, 2016
Messages
3,293
Reaction score
4
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Starlink’s newest competitor is using next-gen satellites to create internet for all



Four billion people are not connected to the internet. This company wants to change that, using satellites in geostationary orbits.

An estimated four billion people aren’t reliably connected to the internet. Those who do have wifi access can face exorbitant bills, especially in remote areas like Alaska, where wifi can cost tens of thousands of dollars.

Could putting the internet in space be the answer? Astranis is putting small satellites at Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO), about 100 times further away than companies like Starlink, enabling each satellite to cover a much larger area.

This tech could provide a more reliable, affordable connection for billions of people across the globe.
 
_NOBODY_ said:

Starlink’s newest competitor is using next-gen satellites to create internet for all

Click to expand...
It's not starlinks competitor this is about Zio-Anglo-Saxons stealing all the space areas from Russia, China and Europe:


We consider it the most valuable real estate in the solar system, because each spot......
Click to expand...

Only relevant soundbyte worth listening to.

China and Russia still not doing anything to stop this. @beijingwalker
 
_NOBODY_ said:

Starlink’s newest competitor is using next-gen satellites to create internet for all



Four billion people are not connected to the internet. This company wants to change that, using satellites in geostationary orbits.

An estimated four billion people aren’t reliably connected to the internet. Those who do have wifi access can face exorbitant bills, especially in remote areas like Alaska, where wifi can cost tens of thousands of dollars.

Could putting the internet in space be the answer? Astranis is putting small satellites at Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO), about 100 times further away than companies like Starlink, enabling each satellite to cover a much larger area.

This tech could provide a more reliable, affordable connection for billions of people across the globe.
Click to expand...
@Signalian
 

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Starlink [at ~5,000 satellites and ~1.5M customers] finally achieves cash-flow breakeven, says SpaceX CEO Musk
Replies
1
Views
150
-=virus=-
-=virus=-
_NOBODY_
How Elon Musk’s Starlink Is Bringing In Billions For SpaceX
Replies
0
Views
90
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
Hamartia Antidote
SpaceX’s Starlink Internet System Reaches 5,000 Active Satellites in Low Earth Orbit with coverage across all continents
Replies
2
Views
244
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
SpaceX's private control of satellite internet concerns military leaders around the world: report
Replies
0
Views
250
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
khansaheeb
Is Starlink Internet Worth the Investment? An In-Depth Review
Replies
1
Views
464
BHAN85
BHAN85

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom