What's new

Starlink will be in Gaza, but for UN not for People like in Ukraine

Hero786

Hero786

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Sep 30, 2016
Messages
1,041
Reaction score
1
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Israel stopped Internet in Gaza. Millions demanded Elon Musk to start Internet in Gaza like he offered (free) service for the people of Ukraine. Elon Musk agreed for this, he said will try to link, but service will be for UN, not for peoples.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1718208376990003228


www.reuters.com

Musk says Starlink to provide connectivity in Gaza for aid organizations

Elon Musk said on Saturday that SpaceX's Starlink will support communication links in Gaza with "internationally recognized aid organizations", prompting Israel's communication minister to say Israel would fight the move.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Israel looks to roll out SpaceX Starlink internet amid war with Hamas
Replies
0
Views
121
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
B
Elon Musk's Starlink to launch satellite internet service in Bangladesh
Replies
4
Views
423
saif
S
khansaheeb
Is Starlink Internet Worth the Investment? An In-Depth Review
Replies
1
Views
438
BHAN85
BHAN85
Hamartia Antidote
SpaceX’s Starlink Internet System Reaches 5,000 Active Satellites in Low Earth Orbit with coverage across all continents
Replies
2
Views
89
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Get Ya Wig Split
Elon Musk’s Unmatched Power in the Stars (Ukraine War Related)
Replies
1
Views
315
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom