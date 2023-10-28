Starlink will be in Gaza, but for UN not for People like in Ukraine

Hero786
Israel stopped Internet in Gaza. Millions demanded Elon Musk to start Internet in Gaza like he offered (free) service for the people of Ukraine. Elon Musk agreed for this, he said will try to link, but service will be for UN, not for peoples.
Musk says Starlink to provide connectivity in Gaza for aid organizations
Elon Musk said on Saturday that SpaceX's Starlink will support communication links in Gaza with "internationally recognized aid organizations", prompting Israel's communication minister to say Israel would fight the move.
