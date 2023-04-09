What's new

Starlink: Which Cruise Ships Use Starlink Internet

www.cruisecritic.com

What Is Starlink and Which Cruise Ships Use Starlink Internet

Which cruise ships have Starlink internet, and what is Starlink? Find out how this new type of internet access at sea will make connections faster than ever
Which Cruise Lines Have Starlink Internet Service?​


Enchantment and Freedom of the Seas at Perfect Day (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Enchantment and Freedom of the Seas at Perfect Day (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Almost all of the major cruise lines and some niche brands have already announced their partnership with Starlink to provide internet services onboard their ships.

These include:
American Queen Voyages
Of course, internet services onboard ships come at a cost, unless it is included in a promotional fare or if it is part of a cruise line’s loyalty club perk.

There is usually a choice of a basic package for emails and web surfing and a premium package that allows for social media, streaming, and gaming capabilities. Check with your cruise line for their package pricing.

While pricing may not be coming down, expect connectivity to go up, making staying plugged in at sea a true reality in the not-so-distant future.

 
cruiseindustrynews.com

AIDA Cruises Begins Starlink Rollout For Three Ships - Cruise Industry News | Cruise News

AIDA Cruises has successfully completed the installation of SpaceX’s Starlink broadband internet on the AIDAblu, AIDAbella and the AIDAstella. "Our project team has already equipped three ships in the AIDA fleet with Starlink antennas and the field test has been very convincing. Guests and crew...
AIDA Cruises Begins Starlink Rollout For Three Ships​


AIDA Cruises has successfully completed the installation of SpaceX’s Starlink broadband internet on the AIDAblu, AIDAbella and the AIDAstella.

“Our project team has already equipped three ships in the AIDA fleet with Starlink antennas and the field test has been very convincing. Guests and crew appreciate the faster internet connections and enjoy more comfortable web surfing. Digital work on board is also made easier. We are very much looking forward to offering this new standard on all ships very soon,” said Steffi Heinicke, senior vice president of guest experience and OBR.

According to a press release, by October 2023, all ships in the AIDA fleet will be equipped with Starlink high-speed internet.


cruiseradio.net

11 Carnival Cruise Ships Unleash Starlink Maritime High-Speed Internet

11 Carnival Cruise Line ships now have Starlink Maritime installed, with more to be added throughout the year.
11 Carnival Cruise Ships Unleash Starlink Maritime High-Speed Internet​


After Carnival’s January announcement that it was adding Starlink Maritime high-speed internet across its fleet, the cruise line released a list of 11 ships already equipped with faster and more reliable wifi.

  • Carnival Celebration
  • Carnival Elation
  • Carnival Magic
  • Carnival Panorama
  • Carnival Pride
  • Carnival Sunrise
  • Carnival Sunshine
  • Carnival Valor
  • Carnival Venezia
  • Carnival Vista
  • Mardi Gras
 
news.paxeditions.com

Atlas adds high-speed Starlink internet

Atlas Ocean Voyages has enhanced its onboard connectivity by partnering with Starlink, an internet service that offers high-speed Wi-Fi at sea. The luxury cruise line will now offer Starlink on its World Traveller and World Navigator ships, and the soon-to-launch World Voyager yachts.
Atlas adds high-speed Starlink internet​

Atlas Ocean Voyages has enhanced its onboard connectivity by partnering with Starlink. Starlink is an internet service that offers high-speed Wi-Fi at sea.

Atlas will now offer Starlink on its World Traveller and World Navigator ships, and the soon-to-launch World Voyager yachts.
 

