Viet
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Jun 18, 2012
- Messages
- 29,500
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
The milestone comes six months after the US coffee chain celebrated its 10-year anniversary in the southeast Asian country
Starbucks’ outlet at the Lotte Mall West Lake shopping centre in Hanoi | Photo credit: Starbucks
Starbucks has reached 100 stores in Vietnam with a new outlet at the Lotte Mall West Lake shopping centre in Hanoi.
The Seattle-based coffee chain entered the Vietnamese market with a store in Ho Chi Minh City in February 2013, and had planned to reach 100 stores by the end of the first quarter.
Starbucks is currently present in nine Vietnamese cities and employs more than 1,200 staff.
“We look forward to the future of Starbucks in Vietnam – quality, elevated coffee experiences for our customers, to contribute positively to our communities and give more than we take from the planet will remain our key priorities,” said Patricia Marques, General Manager of Starbucks Vietnam, on the coffee chain’s 10-year anniversary in Vietnam.
In April 2023, Starbucks opened its first Greener Store in Vietnam. Located at the Thiso Mall shopping centre, the store forms part of the coffee chain’s plans to reach 10,000 Greener Stores globally by 2025.
Introduced in 2018, the Greener Store Framework assesses Starbucks outlets against 25 standards across eight environmental impact areas, such as energy efficiency, water stewardship and waste diversion. Starbucks has certified more than 3,500 Greener Stores globally to date across 20 markets.
Starbucks opens new Hanoi outlet to reach 100 stores in Vietnam
The milestone comes six months after the US coffee chain celebrated its 10-year anniversary in the southeast Asian country
www.worldcoffeeportal.com