“Sri Lanka’s telecom networks are with Huawei” says Harin

June, 28, 2019Highlighting that Sri Lanka’s all telecom networks are with Huawei Technologies , Minister of Telecommunications, Foreign Employment and Sports – Harin Fernando said it has supported the industry and Sri Lanka will use their technology than having somebody that is not present in the country.while speaking to China Global Television Network (CGTN) on the sidelines of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 that was recently held in Shanghai, China.According to CGTN, Huawei's equipment has a significant presence in many developing countries.Meanwhile , the Chief Marketing Officer of Huawei Peng Honghua said , "the company had spent more than US $ 4 billion on R&D research. Besides, and contribute more than 18,000 contributions to 3GPP, and holds about 20% of essential patents globally."Themed ‘5G is on!’ The technology is everywhere at the 2019 Mobile World Conference in Shanghai, showcasing many possible applications from remote controlled excavators to robots. MWC Shanghai 2019 is Asia's leading event for next-generation technology – 5G, IoT, AI, big data and beyond. The Conference at MWC Shanghai featured thought-provoking presentations from some of the tech industry’s most influential executives, who shared their visions of the mobile industry while providing essential insights on current and future trends.