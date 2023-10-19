What's new

Spokeswoman of China Hua Chunying twitters, We Chinese people never owe anything to the Jews

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
64,340
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China
Spokeswoman of China Hua Chunying twitters in both Enligh and Arabic
We Chinese people never owe anything to the Jews

Director of the Foreign Ministry Information Department of China, former spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the people's republic of China, Hua Chunying

微信图片_20231019204454.png
 
In fact, it's arguable that jews capital and chinese capital have butt head since the Qing dynasty with the Opium war and jew/anglos funding Meiji Japan.
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan to visit China
Replies
7
Views
352
Yawm al-qiyama
Yawm al-qiyama
Char
Xi Jinping to Attend China-Arab States Summit and China-GCC Summit and Pay State Visit to Saudi Arabia
Replies
1
Views
672
Char
Char
B
BD yet to raise Brahmaputra dam project plan with China
Replies
1
Views
254
saif
S
BHAN85
Chinese president to pay state visit to Russia from March 20 to 22
2 3 4 5
Replies
62
Views
3K
etylo
E
N
China wants to mobilise entire nation in counter-espionage
Replies
1
Views
165
Abdul Rehman Majeed
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom