Special Economic Zones (SEZ), under CPEC

22 Chinese Companies are building production units in Faisalabad's Allama Iqbal Industrial City and has attracted FDI of US$1.8 Billion

The provincial government has invited bids for the development of Allama Iqbal Industrial City. The decision was made on Wednesday after formally launching priority special economic zones (SEZ), under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), to accelerate economic activities and generate employment opportunities for the youth.

Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that the Allama Iqbal Industrial City has been planned over an area of 4,000 acres. He added it is strategically located on Motorway M-4 near Sahianwala Interchange, Faisalabad.

He added that the main boulevard, entrance gate and boundary wall will be completed within six months. "These special economic zones are the largest in the country, spread over 8,500 acres."

He further said that M-3 Industrial City has attracted foreign direct investment of US$1.8 billion and investment from local industrialists.

The chairman highlighted that more than 22 Chinese companies have started building their infrastructure in M-3 Industrial City. "We have developed a supportive infrastructure and established a one-window service centre, especially for Chinese companies
 
Pre launch investment agreements of Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad = $1.01 Billion Dollars investment

1. Yongzhao Import and Export Liability Co. Ltd. (Investment $600 million) (Steel Industry)
2. Oreal Ceramic (Fujian) (investment $70 million) (Ceramic Sector)
3. Wenzhau Yanhui industrail co. Ltd. (Investment $70 million) (Ceramic Sector)
4. Brother Ceramic (Investment $70 million) (Ceramic Sector)
5. Din Industries Ltd. (Investment $70 million) (Textile Sector)
6. Quality Flavours (Investment $5 million) (Flavour Sector)
7. Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd. (Investment $25 million) (Textile Sector)
8. Orient Electronics (Investment $100 million) (Float Glass Sector)
9. Image Garments (investment $1 million) (Garments Sector)
10. Classique Textile (Investment $2 million) (Textile Sector)
11. Popular Dyes Co. Ltd. (Investment $1 million) (Textile Chemical)

Following facilities will be available in Allama Iqbal Industrial Zone Faisalabad :

1. Hospital
2. Parks
3. 4 star hotels
4. Parks / Grounds
5. Day Care Center
6. Expo Center
7. Commercial Area
8. Labour complex
9. Petrol Pumps

81347312_2446878598773157_7351183947008573440_o.jpg




81652849_2446878752106475_1301558103539449856_o.jpg
 
What other Chinese companies are there?
 
how many SEZs are planned in Pakistan and where? can someone share plans on when they will go live?
 
Horus said:
A mega SEZ is being planned for the Central region, including areas of three provinces. It'll be built on a 20,000 acre plot of land if approved. One of the biggest industrial estates in the region.
Click to expand...

By Central region, where do you mean?
 
69880044_354813128738895_4117628049103519744_o.jpg



https://www.facebook.com/cpeccity



PESHAWAR: With the second phase of the China-Pakistan free trade pact going live at the turn of the year, the provincial government has called for expediting work on the CPEC City being built in Nowshera.

This was directed by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday as he chaired a review meeting on the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) City in Nowshera and the Peshawar Model Town.


On the CPEC City, he was briefed that around 40,000 Kanal of land has been acquired for the project while they are in the process of acquiring another 40,000 kanals of land.

Officials said that they are working to resolve the reservations of locals soon after a meeting with the relevant authorities.

The chief minister directed to complete the CPEC City project on a priority basis and ordered to convene another meeting on it.

He further directed to review the housing plan of the federal government, assuring that the provincial government will facilitate in planning housing schemes in the province.

Mahmood also directed to design a comprehensive action plan to ensure that housing schemes are initiated in Hangu and the Peshawar Model Town. The meeting was told that a summary for the Surizai Housing Scheme has already been approved and a PDWP document is expected to be prepared this month.
 
The recently launched Special Economic Zone (SEZ) under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Faisalabad would create around 70,000 new jobs within a year while it will also absorb as many as 400,000 skilled workers in four years.

According to the estimates of Faisalabad Industrial Development and Management Company (FIEDMC), more than 400,000 trained employees would be required for different departments in the special economic zones. After successful venture of M-3 Industrial City and Value Addition City under FIEDMC, Allama Iqbal Industrial City, a prioritized Special Economic Zone of CPEC, has turned a centre of attraction for investors across the globe, FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq told APP here on Friday.

Approximately, more than Rs 357 billion has been invested in the Zones and the government has announced that all investors would enjoy a 10 years tax holiday and duty free import of plants, machinery, raw material and other equipment. The FIEDMC Chairman informed that for the provision of the skilled manpower, an agreement was in final stage with a German institution GIZ, Fouji Foundation and Punjab Vocational Training Council.

FIEDMC will provide them land where these institutions will set up their training centers. In this regard, FIEDMC is also consulting the industry so that training to be imparted to students in accordance to their future need.

 
Japanese, Korean firms interested in Dhabeji SEZ near Karachi

Date for submission of bids has been extended to April 20 due to high demand

Japanese and Korean companies have jumped into the race of developing industrial zones in Pakistan alongside Chinese firms ahead of the expected relocation of some Beijing industries in the country.

As many as 30 national and internationally reputed companies have shown keen interest to develop Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (SEZ), which is a project of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) near Karachi at Dhabeji, said Sindh Special Economic Zones Management Company (SEZMC) Chief Executive Officer Abdul Azeem Uqaili
 
ISLAMABAD: Special Economic Zones (SEZs) would help country enhancing export by US $ 1 billion to US $ 1.5 billion per annum in the short-run by ensuring effective and comprehensive planning.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Chief, Mian Kashif said FIEDMC a successful entity of combination of public private sectors partnership and first ever state of the art will ultimately turn into a economic engine of country progress through China Pakistan Economic Corridor initiatives.
Appreciating economic vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said Premier has directed all the concerned departments to remove hurdles in the way of development of SEZs and establish them on priority basis.

Fortunately, he said almost hundred percent plots in M-3 Industrial Estate have already been sold out while hundreds of units have become operational and were playing their role in providing exportable surplus in addition to accommodating thousands of workers.

Mian Kashif said the industrial city would house more than 400, textile, steel, pharmaceutical, engineering, chemical, food processing, plastic and agriculture appliances units in addition to providing jobs to 250 thousand workers.

He claimed that the city was also expected to attract Rs. 400 billion local and foreign direct investment which would help Pakistan to stabilize its economy.

He further said that Faisalabad was strategically located in the heart of Pakistan and was flanked by two motorways passing from its eastern and western sides.

He said that this city has a unique privilege to contribute 60 percent towards textile exports and 45 percent towards total exports of the country.

He further said that it was not only restricted to textile which was its iconic identification but hundreds of SMEs hailing from chemicals, steel, food processing and others were also playing their role in the overall economy of Pakistan.

FIEDMC Chairman further said investors from China, Turkey, Korea and Britain have pumped US$ 1.10 billion and their confidence in Pakistan have been restored as they are also bringing more investors from their respective country to invest in SEZs.

He said these investors expressed their eagerness to explore the possibility of investment in diverse sectors of Pakistan especially in ceramics, chemicals, steel, food processing and automobiles.
He said Prime Minister Imran Khan clearly directed them to focus on developing such industry in SEZs which is based on export and import substitution to restrict the import bill.

He said the good thing is that a number of Chinese industries have started pumping investment in SEZs and apparently the reason behind this is that the production cost in China has increased and another factor which is making Pakistan one of the beneficiaries of on-going US China trade war.

Mian Kashif also emphasized that consistent policies were imperative to attract foreign investment into the country, which could lead the economy towards sustainable growth.

He said industries operating in the FIEDMC will have an immediate access to high-quality infrastructure, un-interrupted power supply, public facilities and support services along with simpler ease of doing business.
 
. Goals

By 2020, the CPEC strive to take the initial shape, major bottlenecks to Pakistan’s economic and social development shall be basically addressed, and the CPEC shall start to boost the economic growth along it for both countries.

By 2025, the CPEC building strive to be basically done, the industrial system approximately complete, major economic functions brought into play in a holistic way, the people’s livelihood along the CPEC signicantly improved, regional economic development more balanced, and all the goals of Vision 2025 achieved.


By 2030, the CPEC building strive to be entirely accomplished, the endogenous mechanism for sustainable economic growth in place, the CPEC’s role in stimulating economic growth in Central Asia and South Asia brought into holistic play, and South Asia shall grow into an international economic zone with global inuence.
 
Project ............................Rashakai Economic Zone , M-1, Nowshera


Project Objective

The main objective of the project for Government of KP and by extension KPEZDMC, is to promote industrialization through optimally priced, world-class industrial infrastructure in the province, which enables industrial investment, job creation and economic uplift.
The project also provides an opportunity for the Government of KP to generate some non-tax revenue through KPEZDMC. This reduces the financial burden on the exchequer, as KPEZDMC can cover some of its costs, liabilities, etc., and plough-back the earnings into further development of industrial infrastructure.
The execution of the project is conceived in the PPP mode, whereby KPEZDMC creates an investment 'nest' or 'protected envelope' wherein foreign investment from CRBC and Zone Enterprises can function with reasonable security and facility.
Pakistani professionals and engineers will be able to work in the SPV Company, resulting in capacity building in the development, management and operations of industrial parks and infrastructure.



Project Description


PROJECT LOCATION:

The RSEZ is situated centrally in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor at the junction of Karakoram Corridor and ML-1 development corridor, at 34.070714 East Longitude and 72.184269 North Latitude. It is nested in the center of major urban centers of the region, which will act as support to RSEZ and the platform for economic growth.
Its location provides ideal and convenient connectivity at Karnal Sher Khan Interchange on the M-l Motorway. The location is within about one-hour drive from the new Islamabad International Airport and is within a similar distance from Peshawar & the M-l / N55 Indus Highway Interchange. Hakla Interchange of M-l / CPEC Western Route is about 30 minutes' drive, while Karnal Sher Khan Interchange of M-l / CPEC Second Northern Route is about 10 minutes' drive. In addition to being a key part of the Belt & Road Initiative, RSEZ will be ideally located to utilize the resource base, and serve the markets of, central / north-eastern K-P, north / western Punjab, AJ&K, Gilgit-Baltistan and eastern Afghanistan.

RSEZ is set to become, and will be designed, to be the Key Trade & Logistics Hub connecting Kashgar, Kabul and Gwadar on the Belt and Road, and be a high-end host of international commercial, technological and manufacturing hub. It will house modern training base, modern technology transfer center, 'utilization' type modern manufacturing center, finance center and hi- tech innovation center.
RSEZ is proposed to be a classic example of cooperation between two countries in industrial modernization & urbanization.


PROJECT SCOPE AND DESCRIPTION:

A detailed Economic and Financial feasibility study was conducted by the venturing parties, which is currently under review of the K-P Department of Industries, Commerce & Technical Education and Department of Planning and Development and in-depth discussions are being held.

Under the rolling development strategy the project in the draft Concession Agreement, the 1000 acres land of RSEZ will be developed in three phases over the next 5. The total area designated for Industrial use is 702 acres - as per Federal SEZA Regulations, of which 159 acres will be developed in Phase I, 279 acres in phase II and subsequently 264 acres in Phase III. For commercial use, an area of 76 acres has been allocated.
Industrial clustering for the project has been established, following the modern concept for ensuring long-term viability of industrial and commercial economic zones.

RSEZ will house the following industrial clusters;

(i) Garment and Textile Products

(ii) Home Building Materials,

(iii) General Merchandize

(iv) Electronics and Electrical Appliances

(v) Automobile and Mechanical Equipment.

RSEZ will also house K-P IT Board's 100 Acre Technology City (incorporating and Electronic Manufacturing Centre).

Province ..........................Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Area (Acres).......................... 1000
Type of Industry.............Fruit/Food/Packaging/Textile Stiching/Knitting


Land acquired

Connectivity

  • Airport ......................50 KM
  • Dry port ...................65 KM
  • Railway Station.......... 25 KM
  • Motorway.................... 0 KM
  • Highway...................... 5 KM
  • City Center..................... 15 KM



Project Progress Update


  • Feasibility studies of SEZs is shared with Chinese side.
  • The MoU and Engagement Agreement for the development joint undertaking of the RSEZ project was signed between KPEZDMC and CRBC in January 2018. Subsequently, the two parties set out to negotiate the terms of Joint Venture Agreement, which has already been signed in November 2018.
  • Concessional Agreement between KP EZMEC and CRBC was signed in April 2019.
  • Groundbreaking is planned in first quarter of 2020
 
ISLAMABAD - The two state companies, SNGPL and SSGC, would provide gas to Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and industrial parks, during the fiscal year 2020-21, aimed at boosting industrial production in the country.

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has planned to execute a 29-KM pipeline scheme for supply of 30 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) gas to Rashakai SEZ in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, according to the Annual Development Plan 2020-21.

Similarly, a 20-KM transmission line would be laid to supply 40 MMCFD gas to Allama Iqbal Industrial City / M3 Industrial City , from Chiniot to terminal Point of the economic zone.


Whereas, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) would lay a nine-KM pipeline for supply of 13.5 MMCFD gas to Dhabeiji SEZ at Town Border Station (TBS), Sindh, besides laying a 3.5-KM supply line to supply 13 MMCFD gas to Bin Qasim Industrial Park at TBS, Sindh.
 

