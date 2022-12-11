What's new

SpaceX unveils ‘Starshield,’ a military variation of Starlink satellites

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 17, 2013
Messages
34,360
Reaction score
30
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.cnbc.com

SpaceX unveils 'Starshield,' a military variation of Starlink satellites

Elon Musk's SpaceX is expanding its Starlink satellite technology into military applications with a new business line called Starshield.
www.cnbc.com www.cnbc.com
  • Elon Musk’s SpaceX is expanding its Starlink satellite technology into military applications with a new business line called Starshield.
  • “While Starlink is designed for consumer and commercial use, Starshield is designed for government use,” the company wrote on its website.
  • Few details are available about the intended scope and capabilities of Starshield, and the company hasn’t previously announced tests or work on the technology.
An uncaptioned image posted on the company's website appears to show Starshield technology in orbit.

An uncaptioned image posted on the company’s website appears to show Starshield technology in orbit.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is expanding its Starlink satellite technology into military applications with a new business line called Starshield.

Starshield is likely to further tap the company’s biggest U.S. government customer – the Pentagon – which already represents a high-value buyer of SpaceX’s launches and has shown significant interest in the capabilities of Starlink.

“While Starlink is designed for consumer and commercial use, Starshield is designed for government use,” the company wrote on its website.

Few details are available about the intended scope and capabilities of Starshield. The company hasn’t previously announced tests or work on Starshield technology.

On its website, SpaceX said the system will have “an initial focus” on three areas: Imagery, communications and “hosted payloads” – the third of which effectively offers government customers the company’s satellite bus (the body of the spacecraft) as a flexible platform.

The company also markets Starshield as the center of an “end-to-end” offering for national security: SpaceX would build everything from the ground antennas to the satellites, launch the latter with its rockets, and operate the network in space.

SpaceX notes that Starshield uses “additional high-assurance cryptographic capability to host classified payloads and process data securely,” building upon the data encryption it uses with its Starlink system.

Another key feature: the “inter-satellite laser communications” links, which the company currently has connecting its Starlink spacecraft. It notes that the terminals can be added to “partner satellites,” so as to connect other companies’ government systems “into the Starshield network.”

SpaceX continues to build out its Starlink system, with the company last week winning key FCC approval for expansion. The company’s leadership has previously estimated that Starlink could bring in as much as $30 billion in revenue a year.

But Starshield represents a step beyond commercial markets. The Pentagon has already made clear that it’s willing to spend heavily to have companies build out next-generation satellite capabilities.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1511098064114790410
 
Last edited:
Hamartia Antidote said:
www.cnbc.com

SpaceX unveils 'Starshield,' a military variation of Starlink satellites

Elon Musk's SpaceX is expanding its Starlink satellite technology into military applications with a new business line called Starshield.
www.cnbc.com www.cnbc.com
  • Elon Musk’s SpaceX is expanding its Starlink satellite technology into military applications with a new business line called Starshield.
  • “While Starlink is designed for consumer and commercial use, Starshield is designed for government use,” the company wrote on its website.
  • Few details are available about the intended scope and capabilities of Starshield, and the company hasn’t previously announced tests or work on the technology.
An uncaptioned image posted on the company's website appears to show Starshield technology in orbit.'s website appears to show Starshield technology in orbit.

An uncaptioned image posted on the company’s website appears to show Starshield technology in orbit.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is expanding its Starlink satellite technology into military applications with a new business line called Starshield.

Starshield is likely to further tap the company’s biggest U.S. government customer – the Pentagon – which already represents a high-value buyer of SpaceX’s launches and has shown significant interest in the capabilities of Starlink.

“While Starlink is designed for consumer and commercial use, Starshield is designed for government use,” the company wrote on its website.

Few details are available about the intended scope and capabilities of Starshield. The company hasn’t previously announced tests or work on Starshield technology.

On its website, SpaceX said the system will have “an initial focus” on three areas: Imagery, communications and “hosted payloads” – the third of which effectively offers government customers the company’s satellite bus (the body of the spacecraft) as a flexible platform.

The company also markets Starshield as the center of an “end-to-end” offering for national security: SpaceX would build everything from the ground antennas to the satellites, launch the latter with its rockets, and operate the network in space.

SpaceX notes that Starshield uses “additional high-assurance cryptographic capability to host classified payloads and process data securely,” building upon the data encryption it uses with its Starlink system.

Another key feature: the “inter-satellite laser communications” links, which the company currently has connecting its Starlink spacecraft. It notes that the terminals can be added to “partner satellites,” so as to connect other companies’ government systems “into the Starshield network.”

SpaceX continues to build out its Starlink system, with the company last week winning key FCC approval for expansion. The company’s leadership has previously estimated that Starlink could bring in as much as $30 billion in revenue a year.

But Starshield represents a step beyond commercial markets. The Pentagon has already made clear that it’s willing to spend heavily to have companies build out next-generation satellite capabilities.

www.teslarati.com

US Air Force tests Elon Musk’s Starlink for F-35A Lightning II communications

It appears that the United States Air Force is also starting to see the value of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet system. Starlink was one of the options the US Air Force in Utah tested last week as a possible means to improve communications capabilities and support the operations of the...
www.teslarati.com www.teslarati.com
Click to expand...
Wow thousands or tens of thousands of satellites with communication, imagery perhaps even SAR capability.
 
Very dangerous development.
I wonder if Elon Musk will ever run for president, he should shave his head and become Lex Luthor.
 
REhorror said:
Very dangerous development.
I wonder if Elon Musk will ever run for president, he should shave his head and become Lex Luthor.
Click to expand...

I'd rather the Russians and Chinese target the military constellation instead of the commercial one.

But if you are saying it looks like Elon Musk can start sneaking nefarious tech into space then you are correct.
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
I'd rather the Russians and Chinese target the military constellation instead of the commercial one.

But if you are saying it looks like Elon Musk can start sneaking nefarious tech into space then you are correct.
Click to expand...
The thing is, who knows which one is the military, and which one is for civilian?
Both are still eyes in the sky.
 
REhorror said:
The thing is, who knows which one is the military, and which one is for civilian?
Both are still eyes in the sky.
Click to expand...

As if the military sharing the current satellites with civilians is a better option? 100% of the satellites are a confirmed target that way.
 
www.c4isrnet.com

Musk’s Starlink satellites accelerating development of drone warfare

Canadian company RDARS has successfully integrated Starlink equipment to transmit data from a ground station to its Eagle Eye military drone in flight.
www.c4isrnet.com www.c4isrnet.com

Musk’s Starlink satellites accelerating development of drone warfare​


MILAN – The widespread use of Starlink, the constellation of internet satellites operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, by Ukrainian troops in defending against Russia’s invasion is accelerating development of drone warfare, according to experts interviewed by C4ISRNET.

Since receiving Starlink access terminals last year, the Ukrainian military has not shied away from making use of them. Officers from the Aerorozvidka aerial reconnaissance unit stated in past interviews that their drone pilots rely on Starlink to carry out missions, connecting the UAV team with the artillery one to generate target acquisition on Russian equipment and positions.

More recently, Ukraine officials disclosed that the country’s military was looking to establish strike forces that would be provided with Starlink equipment to create fleets of interoperable drones.

Musk made somewhat contradictory remarks during his appearance on a Russian state TV show last month, saying that his company banned Starlink from being used in long-range drone strikes by Ukrainian forces. Whether these restrictions are enforced or not, one thing is clear: since being unveiled in 2015, the prospects of Starlink have long expanded beyond the original intention of providing undersupplied regions with high-speed access to the internet.

“I do not think that SpaceX ever ruled out potential military use, but it was not a case they emphasized,” said David T. Burbach, professor of national security affairs at the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, in an interview. “Today, [there is] no question that Starlink’s prominence in the Ukraine war has militaries all over the world considering and looking to make greater use of it as well as similar mobile data constellations.”

Burbach said his views are his own do not necessarily reflect that of the U.S. Navy.

Starlink offers considerable advantages over other satellite communications networks, likely contributing to its attractiveness for equipping everything from infantry squads to armored vehicles to being integrated directly in drones as that becomes more feasible, he said.

Currently, Starlink antennas are too large and too heavy for small drones. However, there has been momentum from the defense industry to experiment. In November, Canadian company RDARS, announced that it had successfully integrated Starlink equipment to its Eagle Nest ground station, which was able to transmit data to the firm’s Eagle Eye military drone in-flight.

Via Starlink, the ground station communicates with a control center, allowing the operator to control and receive imagery from the drone. While RDARS solely integrated the dish to the drone’s ground station, the company has emphasized the potential of installing it on the drone itself.

Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command in the Middle East, has stated that Starlink was used to connect unmanned aircraft, vessels and underwater vehicles operated by allied forces in a NATO exercise in Portugal. In December 2021, Australia-based Unleash Live teamed up with Starlink to facilitate remote drone flights. Through access to Starlink’s low-orbiting satellites, the company was said to have successfully managed the system’s flight from 200 kilometers (124 miles) away.

Advantages and Risks​

Among the primary factors that set apart Starlink constellations from older satellite systems is its ability to operate in low-Earth orbit, at less than 2,000 kilometers above the earth, in contrast to competitors who orbit at altitudes up to 36,000 kilometers. Burbach explained that this allows the signal from Starlink satellites to be much stronger, offering higher transmission speed and requiring less power to operate.

This strong connection also makes them more resistant to jamming.

“The ground antennas of Starlink form a highly directional beam at the satellite it is using– the signal is then difficult to interfere except along the line between terminal and satellite,” he said.

Another benefit it has over geostationary systems is that its very large number of satellites are interchangeable, where if one is put out of service another one is able to take over. With respect to drones, Burbach states that if high bandwidth commercial satellite links can be installed inside of one or more while functioning in flight, then this would make it possible for the operating country to control it far outside of its borders.

For any country or military to rely on Starlink does entail a number of security risks as well. Perhaps the most important one being that it is possible to geolocate the terminals, possibly giving away the physical positions of forces.

Davide Scaramuzza, associate professor of robotics and perception at the University of Zurich, said that as a base station or flying drone emits radio signals, it can be intercepted by enemy forces using high power antennas across a wide array of commonly used bands.

Achieving this might be harder in practice than is let on for several reasons. On the one hand, as Todd E. Humphreys, professor of aerospace engineering at the University of Texas points out that beams a Starlink terminal produces “are narrow (less than 5 degrees and they hop around in frequency, which make it hard to get an actual lock on a terminal.”

This can in part be seen in Russia’s large inability to locate satellites one year into the war, at least on a significant scale.

On the other hand, Humphreys says that SpaceX applies geofences on user terminals to prevent their operation outside approved areas. The company also holds the power of revoking one’s access to the network if it finds this one being used in violation of the user agreement or permitted instances. One implication of this, is the possibility for a country depending on Starlink to lose access to these services in the middle of a war if the commercial operator decided so. For a military force, this would imply that it could no longer rely on or use these connections for weapons attacking the affected areas.

Burbach of the Naval War College said a more subtle risk is that the system operator, SpaceX, has an extensive access to information about clients, and by extension Ukraine.

‘If I were the Russians, I would be very interested in trying to get into Starlink by compromising an employee or even getting an agent on staff,” he said. “We know several foreign intelligence services have done so with other social media firms.”

Global expansion​

SpaceX has undergone an important expansion recently, opening a representative office in Azerbaijan in late 2022, and announcing it had applied to establish a Starlink branch in South Korea. In addition, a new satellite constellation should be up later this year to provide coverage in the Middle East. While its services are currently active in 45 countries, mostly NATO members or allies of the U.S.

Experts say that it is not a far remote possibility that the company could begin supplying customers in countries unfriendly to the West, who could also be interested in using Starlink for military applications.

While, as the University of Zurich’s Scaramuzza argues, it is false to assume that Starlink can be associated with a country, there are still important concerns to be raised regarding the development of its integration on unmanned platforms and overall uses. In January, footage from a pro-Russian paramilitary group on a telegram channel claimed that they had captured and disassembled a Ukrainian drone, finding a Starlink dish modified to fit onto the system. While these reports remain unconfirmed, such events could likely happen on a more frequent basis, as the demand for the internet services continues to rise and further integration with drone systems persists.

“Generally, it is very hard to operate a drone that you obtained from another country, especially when the security protocols such as encryption are designed well. Just like if your laptop got stolen and you had not saved all your passwords for online-banking on the device itself, your account would still be secure,” he said.

Despite this, it remains very easy to dismantle an enemy aircraft to learn more about the technologies used inside it and extract information. This has been seen extensively in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, where each side has attempted to destroy enemy capabilities and improve its own.

The proliferation of Starlink, less regulated than Starshield, for military purposes remains in its very early days.

Samuel Bendett, research analyst at the Center for Naval Analyses’ Russian Studies Program concludes, “whatever happens in Ukraine is going to serve as a blueprint for future Starlink applications in drone warfare.”

A legitimate military target?​

Last September, a Russian delegation to a UN working group on space security, insinuated that under international humanitarian law, Starlink could be designated as a legitimate military target. In a similar fashion, it has been reported that China is working on developing counter-systems to Starlink and that in the event of a conflict with the US, the satellites would be treated as an active target.

Heiko Borchert and Torben Schutz at the Defense Artificial Intelligence Observatory in Hamburg said that this is one of many complexities and sets of questions that will have to be answered as Starlink is further militarized.

“If it is to be considered a proper military target, the question then becomes how would Western governments respond in the event of an attack on a single satellite or constellation,” they said in a post.

Such matters are also challenging considering that SpaceX has not only received significant subsidies from the U.S. government, but that the U.S. Agency for International Development reportedly also paid the company to send over 1,000 Starlink terminals to Ukraine.

Borchert says that this is an important space to watch, concerning whether Washington would be willing to provide the same level of support to make Starlink available in the event of other conflicts to friendly governments.
 
REhorror said:
Very dangerous development.
I wonder if Elon Musk will ever run for president, he should shave his head and become Lex Luthor.
Click to expand...

No one can become the mighty Lex Luthor, no one!!!!! Not even Elon
 
gizmodo.com

Space Force Taps SpaceX for $70 Million Starshield Contract

That SpaceX is emerging as an important defense contractor for the Pentagon is increasingly evident.
gizmodo.com gizmodo.com

Space Force Taps SpaceX for $70 Million Starshield Contract​


That SpaceX is emerging as an important defense contractor for the Pentagon is increasingly evident.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has secured a Pentagon contract for its military satellite network, Starshield. This news, first reported by Bloomberg, marks the Pentagon’s first confirmed Starshield contract with SpaceX.


A U.S. Space Force spokesperson confirmed to CNBC that the contract was awarded on September 1, with a ceiling value of $70 million. The initial commitment under this contract will see SpaceX receive $15 million by September 30—funding that’s earmarked to support 54 military “mission partners” across various Department of Defense divisions, the spokesperson explained.

Starshield, unveiled last year, is the defense counterpart of SpaceX’s Starlink, a consumer satellite network currently consisting of 4,797 functional units, according to statistics kept by Harvard-Smithsonian astronomer Jonathan McDowell. While Starlink caters to everyday consumers, Starshield is promoted by SpaceX as a tailored security solution for national defense. The system will initially focus on three areas: Earth observation, in which Starshield launches satellites with sensing payloads and delivers processed data directly to users; communications, offering global communications to government users with Starshield user equipment; and hosted payloads, wherein Starshield constructs satellite buses to support customer payload missions.

Elaborating on the new contract, the Space Force spokesperson told CNBC that the SpaceX contract “provides for Starshield end-to-end service (via the Starlink constellation), user terminals, ancillary equipment, network management and other related services.”

This latest arrangement between SpaceX and the Pentagon builds on previous collaborations. In June, SpaceX secured another Pentagon contract, the details of which remain undisclosed, to supply Starlink ground stations for Ukraine. And that’s despite SpaceX previously saying it wanted to restrict Ukraine’s military from using its terminals for combat operations against Russia.


Indeed, since launching a GPS satellite for the U.S. Air Force in 2018, SpaceX has been actively involved in national security missions. After the creation of Space Force in December 2019, the company received $149 million to develop missile-tracking satellites. SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets routinely deploy military satellites for international customers and classified U.S. government payloads, with the company’s Falcon Heavy rocket sometimes chipping in to perform the heavy lifting duties. So yeah, SpaceX cozying up to, and profiting from, the U.S. military is hardly a new development.

The Pentagon’s keen interest in SpaceX’s offerings is both evident and sensible, given the company’s dominant position in the industry and the freakish reliability of its rockets. This remains true even with Musk’s concerns about Ukraine using Starlink and despite the CEO’s often unpredictable and impulsive actions. The newly awarded contract underscores Space Force’s appreciation for the capabilities of the Starlink network and the potential contributions of the commercial sector to the Department of Defense. As this partnership evolves, SpaceX is solidifying its role as a pivotal defense contractor for the United States.
 

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
🥇 SpaceX launches record-breaking 62nd orbital mission of the year
Replies
0
Views
138
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
F-22Raptor
SpaceX forms ‘Starshield’ for US military
Replies
0
Views
832
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
Hamartia Antidote
Chinamil: Upgrading Starlink to Starshield exposes US's ambition to seek space military hegemony
Replies
0
Views
828
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Get Ya Wig Split
Elon Musk’s Unmatched Power in the Stars (Ukraine War Related)
Replies
1
Views
275
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Starlink now has more than 1.5 million subscribers globally
Replies
4
Views
768
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom