What's new

SpaceX starts selling Starlink kits at Costco in Japan

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 17, 2013
Messages
33,775
Reaction score
30
Country
United States
Location
United States
driveteslacanada.ca

SpaceX starts selling Starlink kits at Costco in Japan

SpaceX is working to make Starlink more accessible to consumers, and in its latest attempt to do that is now selling Starlink hardware at Costco in Japan, making it the first time the company has [...]
driveteslacanada.ca driveteslacanada.ca

starlink costco japan
Credit: @hiro_mahalo | X

SpaceX is working to make Starlink more accessible to consumers, and in its latest attempt to do that is now selling Starlink hardware at Costco in Japan, making it the first time the company has attempted to sell its hardware in a brick & mortar store.

According to a report from Impress, the Starlink kits were added to the Costco store in Kadoma City, Osaka Prefecture on August 24, 2023. To help kick off the launch the standard Starlink kit is being sold for ¥36,500 (C$340/US$250), half the regular price until September 11, after which it will increase to the regular price of ¥73,000 (C$680/US$500). (via @SERobinsonJr)

Additionally, customers will receive a perk of ¥13,200 (C$123/US$91) credit that is applicable towards Starlink’s monthly usage fee. This credit can be used for both the “Residential” service designed for fixed locations, and the “ROAM” service that provides usage flexibility from anywhere.

Currently the Starlink hardware is only available at this particular Costco, but it will soon expand to another 32 stores across the country.

Credit: Impress

As noted previously, this is the first time Starlink hardware has been sold in a brick & mortar store, but not the first time it has been sold by someone other than SpaceX. The company has also partnered with Home Depot and Best Buy in the US, but those Starlink kits can only be purchased online.
 

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Norwegian Cruise Line adds SpaceX Starlink to one of its ships
Replies
2
Views
548
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Get Ya Wig Split
Elon Musk’s Unmatched Power in the Stars (Ukraine War Related)
Replies
1
Views
200
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hurtigruten Expeditions adds SpaceX Starlink to its fleet of cruise ships
Replies
0
Views
376
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
SpaceX announces a new 'flat high performance' Starlink dish for internet on moving vehicles
Replies
1
Views
414
Ajamal
A
Hamartia Antidote
Elon Musk's Starlink and Dubai's Elcome join forces to provide internet to maritime sector
Replies
0
Views
418
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom