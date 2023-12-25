What's new

😲 SpaceX Axiom-3 Will Launch Jan 17, 2024 with an Italian, Turk, Swede, and dual Spanish/American citizen for historic all-European crew launch .

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
35,701
30
21,532
Country
United States
Location
United States
🤔 Interesting...is Europe thinking of buying a Starship spacestation...land in Mediterranean someday.

talkoftitusville.com

Axiom-3 Will Launch From Pad LC-39A At Kennedy Space Center NET January 17, 2024 | TalkOfTitusville.com

Axiom Mission 3, the first all-European private mission to the International Space Station, will launch no earlier than January 17, 2024 from Kennedy Space Center, the company announced today. The […]
talkoftitusville.com talkoftitusville.com

talkoftitusville.com



Axiom-3 Will Launch From Pad LC-39A At Kennedy Space Center NET January 17, 2024 | TalkOfTitusville.com


Axiom Mission 3, the first all-European private mission to the International Space Station, will launch no earlier than January 17, 2024 from Kennedy Space Center, the company announced today. The […]

talkoftitusville.com
talkoftitusville.com





Ax3_SpaceX_KSCTraining_HangarX_PRIME_20230802_0015-jpg.webp



Alper Gezeravcı 🇹🇷, Marcus Wandt 🇸🇪, Michael López-Alegría 🇪🇸🇺🇸, Walter Villadei 🇮🇹
Photo: Axiom Space

Axiom Mission 3, the first all-European private mission to the International Space Station, will launch no earlier than January 17, 2024 from Kennedy Space Center, the company announced today. The astronauts will fly aboard a Crew Dragon boosted by a SpaceX Falcon 9 and will depart from LC-39A.

There had been some discussion in space circles that this mission might be the first crewed mission to use SpaceX’s new crew launch tower at SLC-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, but today’s announcement rules that out – Commander Michael López-Alegría, Pilot Walter Villadei, and Mission Specialists Alper Gezeravcı and Marcus Wandt will begin their planned fourteen day mission from the same location as all of SpaceX’s other crewed missions. Neither SpaceX nor Axiom Space made any comment as to why this selection was made.


53153874835_5f1d45fe58_k-jpg.webp


Falcon 9 with Crew Dragon sitting on the launch pad earlier this year awaiting the launch of the Crew-7 group of astronauts to ISS.
Photo: Charles Boyer, Talk of Titusville

This mission will mark the first time that the European Space Agency (ESA) has employed commercial services companies for a crewed mission — all of their other astronauts have been crew members aboard either a NASA or Roscosmos flight. From time to time, some discussions about the Europeans developing their own capability for crewed flights aboard ESA rockets and spacecraft have arisen, but to date, there has not been any concrete effort in that direction.

Axiom Space’s Chief Astronaut Michael López-Alegría will serve as mission commander, and will represent both the U.S. and Spain as a dual-citizen. Mission pilot is Italian Air Force Col. Walter Villadei, and the two mission specialists are Alper Gezeravcı of Türkiye and ESA project astronaut Marcus Wandt of Sweden. Villadei, Gezeravcı, and Wandt have extensive flight crew experience and have all served in their nation’s Air Forces.

According to press materials provided by Axiom Space, the Ax-3 crew will perform the following activities:


Italy

Axiom stated that the Italian contributions to Ax-3 will include “experiments consist of projects investigating and mitigating the physiological effects of spaceflight on humans; a strong focus on using microgravity to understand biological changes related to health and disease on Earth; and commercial activities related to improved cuisine will also be conducted.

“The Italian portfolio of experiments are sponsored and led by the Italian Air Force (ItAF) and the Italian Space Agency (ASI), involving Italian universities, research centers, and companies wishing to leverage microgravity for biological and technological testing and development.”


Türkiye (Turkey)​

“The Turkish portfolio will focus on advanced technological development of novel hardware and capabilities to advance Türkiye’s goals as a space-faring nation and build on its successes in satellite development. These experiments are led by the Scientific and Technical Research Council of Türkiye (TUBITAK).

“The projects are also adopting advanced scientific techniques (e.g., gene editing, metabolomics) to understand the impact of spaceflight on plants and humans. TUBITAK has also sponsored STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) outreach projects for schoolchildren in Türkiye.”


ESA / Sweden

Axiom and ESA were less specific in their portion of flight activities:

“The ESA experiment portfolio consists ofprojectss to build on ESA’s mission to shape the development of Europe’s space capabilities and bring value to the citizens of Europe and the world.

“The portfolio has many activities that supports ongoing ESA projects on the ISS to develop advanced technologies for application on Earth and enable long-term space habitation and exploration.

“Continued work will take place to understand how humans can live and work off-Earth.

“Investigations to understand changes in weather and physical forces in microgravity will further inform ESA researchers exploring fundamental scientific principles.”
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
United Kingdom Space Agency signs deal with Axiom Space for human spaceflight mission
Replies
0
Views
329
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
NASA, Partners Clear Axiom’s Second Private Astronaut Mission Crew [4 Crew Dragon astronauts in May with 2 being Saudi]
Replies
5
Views
1K
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
SpaceX's Crew-7 mission will launch international crew [US, Denmark (the pilot too), Russia, Japan] to the International Space Station next week
Replies
4
Views
542
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Axiom Space Selects Two Saudi Astronauts For Its Private ISS Mission With SpaceX In 2023
Replies
0
Views
479
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Get Ya Wig Split
SpaceX Has Launched 70 Missions so Far and Wants 100 for 2023 and Over 150 in 2024
Replies
0
Views
291
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom