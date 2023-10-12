What's new

South Asian Muslims should fight against Arab racism

Eskander

Eskander

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Apr 1, 2022
Messages
377
Reaction score
-3
Country
Hong Kong
Location
Hong Kong
It doesn't matter whether you are Pakistani, Indian or Bengali Muslim, the Arabs view you as less than dirt.

No, it's not restricted to your class, occupation or skin color. They simply see you all as a conquered people who didn't taste any freedom under Arab and Turk rulers for 1400 years.

But I'm not surprised they are racist towards you. That they call each other Hindi ( dirty and smelly subcontinental toilet cleaner ) as an insult

Your holy book is in Arabic, your Mehboob is an Arab, your names are in Arabic, your urdu script comes from Arabic, you pray to 5 times a day to God in Arabic, you beg before God in Arabic, your 3 fav places on earth are in Saudi Arabia, your heroes are Arabs. You created a country based on a hybrid Arab/Turk identity. You are proud of the fact that your ancestors were forcibly converted or deceptively lured by Sufis into embracing Islam.

Can it get more cuck*d ?

Yeah, ofc. l will end this post with the following hadiths about your Arab overlords.


It is narrated that Salman (may Allah be pleased with him) said: The Messenger of Allah (peace and salutations of Allah be upon him) said, “O Salman, do not hate me and give up your religion.” I said, “O Messenger of Allah, how can I hate you when Allah has guided us through you? He replied: “By hating the Arabs you would hate me.

Sunan at-Tirmidhi, 3927​


The following Ahadith all collaborate to establish the virtue of Arabs:

من غشّ العربَ لم يدخل في شفاعتي ولم تنله مودّتي

Whoever cheats the Arabs, he will not be included in my intercession, and my love will not reach him

Sunan at-Tirmidhi, 3928

أحبّوا العرب لثلاث: لأنّي عربي، والقرآن عربي وكلام أهل الجنة عربي

Love the Arabs for three things: because I am an Arab; the Qur’ān is in Arabic and the language of the people of Paradise is Arabic


Al-Jami` as-Saghir, 225; al-Asrar al-Marfu`ah, 273; Majma` az-Zawa`id, 10: 55

من أحب العرب فقد أحبني، ومن أبغض العرب فقد أبغضني

Whoever has loved the Arabs has done so because of my love and whoever has hated the Arabs has done so because of having enmity for me

Al-Jami` as-Saghir, 3666
 
Last edited:
why did allah choose arab why not afghan or malay or chinese or jap becuase amongst human races the arabs were the biggest idiots and treacherous so allah give them the book to see if this cursed race will become civilized. Arabs will be arabs, they learn only, the way of being flattened by enemies.

my view is simple after nuclear war there be no use for oil it back to horses and agriculture land will be considered super power which i wish to use as leverage against oil arab kingdom and say sorry arabi this is now the oil you want to eat then pay in gold ummah brather.
 
Eskander said:
It doesn't matter whether you are Pakistani, Indian or Bengali Muslim, the Arabs view you as less than dirt.

No, it's not restricted to your class, occupation or skin color. They simply see you all as a conquered people who didn't taste any freedom under Arab and Turk rulers for 1400 years.

But I'm not surprised they are racist towards you. That they call each other Hindi ( dirty and smelly subcontinent toilet cleaner ) as an insult

Your holy book is in Arabic, your Mehboob is an Arab, your names are in Arabic, your urdu script comes from Arabic, you pray to 5 times a day to God in Arabic, you beg before God in Arabic, your 3 fav places on earth are in Saudi Arabia, your heroes are Arabs. You created a country based on a hybrid Arab/Turk identity. You are proud of the fact that your ancestors were forcibly converted or deceptively lured by Sufis into embracing Islam.

Can it get more cuck*d ?

Yeah, ofc. l will end this post with the following hadiths about your Arab overlords.


It is narrated that Salman (may Allah be pleased with him) said: The Messenger of Allah (peace and salutations of Allah be upon him) said, “O Salman, do not hate me and give up your religion.” I said, “O Messenger of Allah, how can I hate you when Allah has guided us through you? He replied: “By hating the Arabs you would hate me.

Sunan at-Tirmidhi, 3927​


The following Ahadith all collaborate to establish the virtue of Arabs:

من غشّ العربَ لم يدخل في شفاعتي ولم تنله مودّتي

Whoever cheats the Arabs, he will not be included in my intercession, and my love will not reach him

Sunan at-Tirmidhi, 3928

أحبّوا العرب لثلاث: لأنّي عربي، والقرآن عربي وكلام أهل الجنة عربي

Love the Arabs for three things: because I am an Arab; the Qur’ān is in Arabic and the language of the people of Paradise is Arabic


Al-Jami` as-Saghir, 225; al-Asrar al-Marfu`ah, 273; Majma` az-Zawa`id, 10: 55

من أحب العرب فقد أحبني، ومن أبغض العرب فقد أبغضني

Whoever has loved the Arabs has done so because of my love and whoever has hated the Arabs has done so because of having enmity for me

Al-Jami` as-Saghir, 3666
Click to expand...
And you are named after a Macedonian 😑🙃
 
"All mankind is from Adam and Eve, an Arab has no superiority over a non-Arab nor a non-Arab has any superiority over an Arab; also a White has no superiority over a Black nor a Black has any superiority over a White except by piety and good action.”

Don’t know what you’re harping about. Allah has taken guarantee of the authenticity of the Quran but not Hadith. Hence ilm ul rijal exists. I get it that you’re going through an existential crisis in your young age but this is the test and some fail it and some don’t. I am not here to lecture you but will step in if your going bring your personal biases and insecurities into this and try to show everybody a one sided biased af view.
 
Azadkashmir said:
why did allah choose arab why not afghan or malay or chinese or jap becuase amongst human races the arabs were the biggest idiots and treacherous so allah give them the book to see if this cursed race will become civilized. Arabs will be arabs, they learn only, the way of being flattened by enemies.
Click to expand...

You don't need to be a genius to understand Allah didn't select any specific race or nation to convey his final message to mankind. Do you really believe the creator of this magnificent universe would have a tribalistic mindset ?

For your information, animism is the oldest expression of faith found in hunter gatherers. Then came ancestor worship and polytheism. Monotheism is a pretty late development and it occurred right after tribes emerged. This socio-economic reality called for a tribal God and with that, all the 3 Abrahamic religions slowly developed over time, in succession to one another

Study the history of East Asia, they don't have a single trace of anything resembling Abrahamic religions. So the idea that Allah sent prophets and messengers to ALL nations is so wrong and incorrect, that I'm suprised l even need to bring it up

Azadkashmir said:
my view is simple after nuclear war there be no use for oil it back to horses and agriculture land will be considered super power which i wish to use as leverage against oil arab kingdom and say sorry arabi this is now the oil you want to eat then pay in gold ummah brather.
Click to expand...

I don't know about nuclear war, but the Arabs in the GCC countries will slowly move away from Islam, esp when the liberalization project reaches its completion. Religion is dying all the world. Give it 200 years and Islam will become like Christianity and Judaism.

Bilal. said:
And you are named after a Macedonian 😑🙃
Click to expand...
(Greek)

I don't wanna start the old "Was Alexander the Great Greek or Macedonian" debate

I never complained about cultural exchange. But with subcontinental Muslims and Arabs, it is one-sided and exaggerated to the point the first group has lost its own identity entirely.
 
Last edited:
What about South Asian racism? It's not like we've set examples of tolerance and inclusivity. Dark complexion is still frowned upon and every prospective mother in law in looking for a "fair" skinned bahoo...

At least arabs are more accepting of dark skin and have no complexes around it.
 
Actually, neither you nor anyone else knows what hunter gatherers believed.
By the way I don't know much about this topic but one of the things I have noticed over the years is the luck of confidence and lack of real patriotism among South East Asians. You can't blame Arabs for that.
 
Mustang125 said:
"All mankind is from Adam and Eve, an Arab has no superiority over a non-Arab nor a non-Arab has any superiority over an Arab; also a White has no superiority over a Black nor a Black has any superiority over a White except by piety and good action.”
Click to expand...

This quote won't fool me. Whether you like it or not, this single quote has done absolutely nothing against the institutional / implicit racism endorsed by Islam. If you fail to see Islam as anything but an Arab supremacist religion, then your mind is colonized. People complain about Western colonization all the time, but what about Arab colonization ?


Mustang125 said:
Don’t know what you’re harping about. Allah has taken guarantee of the authenticity of the Quran but not Hadith. Hence ilm ul rijal exists. I get it that you’re going through an existential crisis in your young age but this is the test and some fail it and some don’t. I am not here to lecture you but will step in if your going bring your personal biases and insecurities into this and try to show everybody a one sided biased af view.
Click to expand...

I get it, you reject hadith when it portrays Islam in a negative light, but didn't you bring up a hadith earlier on to prove Islam doesn't endorse racism ? You are cherry picking

I'm not in my teens to have a crisis of faith or go through an existential crisis. I'm long past that period. This is a mature mind reaching out to anyone who can lend an ear and call a spade a spade.

SaadH said:
What about South Asian racism? It's not like we've set examples of tolerance and inclusivity. Dark complexion is still frowned upon and every prospective mother in law in looking for a "fair" skinned bahoo...

At least arabs are more accepting of dark skin and have no complexes around it.
Click to expand...
I never said we Pakistanis are a beacon of light. Yeah, we do have similar problems But this doesn't justify Arab racism against people from the subcontinent.

We can talk about both topics, but l selected this thread for Arab racism specifically.
 
Last edited:
Eskander said:
This quote won't fool me. Whether you like it or not, this single quote has done absolutely nothing against the institutional / implicit racism endorsed by Islam. If you fail to see Islam as anything but an Arab supremacist religion, then your mind is colonized. People complain about Western colonization all the time, but what about Arab colonization ?




I get it, you reject hadith when it portrays Islam in a negative light, but didn't you bring up a hadith earlier on to prove Islam doesn't endorse racism ? You are cherry picking

I'm not in my teens to have a crisis of faith or go through an existential crisis. I'm long past that period. This is a mature mind reaching out to anyone who can lend an ear and call a spade a spade.
Click to expand...


Ummm no, I do not outright reject Hadith, hence I mentioned ilm ul rijal. You just have to compare Hadith to Al Quran, where does it say in the Quran that there is racial superiority to the arabs? No where. INSTEAD it mentions Taqwa multiple times which that portion of the last sermon also mentions, hence it is compatible with Quran. The last sermon is a historical event that is in ALL books regardless of sects. Lastly and ironically you are doing exactly what you are accusing me of lol. You started your post with “this quote won’t fool me” so YOU are the one showing obscure hadiths or without context I don’t know, which are selective to suit your agenda. Dude, I understand you’re an atheist and I have no problem with that as I believe in live and let live. Respect my belief and I respect yours. just don’t turn into tableeghi atheist spewing venom.

Coming to the non religious portion of this topic. There is Arab racism as there is WORLD racism. It is a common fact that this whole world consists of tribes which we call countries now and they all love themselves more than others lol. If contemporary arabs are racist or Pakistanis or Indians how the hell is that islams fault? Nonsense arguement. If Islam tells me to pray 5 times in a day and I make the decision not to it’s my religions fault?
 
Eskander said:
It doesn't matter whether you are Pakistani, Indian or Bengali Muslim, the Arabs view you as less than dirt.

No, it's not restricted to your class, occupation or skin color. They simply see you all as a conquered people who didn't taste any freedom under Arab and Turk rulers for 1400 years.

But I'm not surprised they are racist towards you. That they call each other Hindi ( dirty and smelly subcontinental toilet cleaner ) as an insult

Your holy book is in Arabic, your Mehboob is an Arab, your names are in Arabic, your urdu script comes from Arabic, you pray to 5 times a day to God in Arabic, you beg before God in Arabic, your 3 fav places on earth are in Saudi Arabia, your heroes are Arabs. You created a country based on a hybrid Arab/Turk identity. You are proud of the fact that your ancestors were forcibly converted or deceptively lured by Sufis into embracing Islam.

Can it get more cuck*d ?

Yeah, ofc. l will end this post with the following hadiths about your Arab overlords.


It is narrated that Salman (may Allah be pleased with him) said: The Messenger of Allah (peace and salutations of Allah be upon him) said, “O Salman, do not hate me and give up your religion.” I said, “O Messenger of Allah, how can I hate you when Allah has guided us through you? He replied: “By hating the Arabs you would hate me.

Sunan at-Tirmidhi, 3927​


The following Ahadith all collaborate to establish the virtue of Arabs:

من غشّ العربَ لم يدخل في شفاعتي ولم تنله مودّتي

Whoever cheats the Arabs, he will not be included in my intercession, and my love will not reach him

Sunan at-Tirmidhi, 3928

أحبّوا العرب لثلاث: لأنّي عربي، والقرآن عربي وكلام أهل الجنة عربي

Love the Arabs for three things: because I am an Arab; the Qur’ān is in Arabic and the language of the people of Paradise is Arabic


Al-Jami` as-Saghir, 225; al-Asrar al-Marfu`ah, 273; Majma` az-Zawa`id, 10: 55

من أحب العرب فقد أحبني، ومن أبغض العرب فقد أبغضني

Whoever has loved the Arabs has done so because of my love and whoever has hated the Arabs has done so because of having enmity for me

Al-Jami` as-Saghir, 3666
Click to expand...


Yes the beautiful language of the Quran and my beloved prophet were Arab.

We cannot leave that inheritance behind. The other option is the inferior paganism.
 

Similar threads

Titanium100
Prophet Muhammad's 'timeless' pandemic advice goes viral in 2020
Replies
4
Views
781
TopGun786
TopGun786
denel
The Untold Story: Muslim Heroes Of The Rwandan Genocide
Replies
1
Views
575
Mad Scientist 2.0
M
dexter
Prominent Muslim Rulers/Dynasties throughout South Asian history
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
113
Views
15K
B.K.N
B
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
A Muslim Response to White Nationalism and White Replacement
2 3 4 5
Replies
61
Views
5K
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
الأعرابي
Number of active Arabs on PDF
2
Replies
28
Views
3K
bsruzm
bsruzm

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom