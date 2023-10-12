South Asian Muslims should fight against Arab racism

It doesn't matter whether you are Pakistani, Indian or Bengali Muslim, the Arabs view you as less than dirt.



No, it's not restricted to your class, occupation or skin color. They simply see you all as a conquered people who didn't taste any freedom under Arab and Turk rulers for 1400 years.



But I'm not surprised they are racist towards you. That they call each other Hindi ( dirty and smelly subcontinental toilet cleaner ) as an insult



Your holy book is in Arabic, your Mehboob is an Arab, your names are in Arabic, your urdu script comes from Arabic, you pray to 5 times a day to God in Arabic, you beg before God in Arabic, your 3 fav places on earth are in Saudi Arabia, your heroes are Arabs. You created a country based on a hybrid Arab/Turk identity. You are proud of the fact that your ancestors were forcibly converted or deceptively lured by Sufis into embracing Islam.



Can it get more cuck*d ?



Yeah, ofc. l will end this post with the following hadiths about your Arab overlords.





It is narrated that Salman (may Allah be pleased with him) said: The Messenger of Allah (peace and salutations of Allah be upon him) said, “O Salman, do not hate me and give up your religion.” I said, “O Messenger of Allah, how can I hate you when Allah has guided us through you? He replied: “By hating the Arabs you would hate me.



Sunan at-Tirmidhi, 3927​

The following Ahadith all collaborate to establish the virtue of Arabs:



من غشّ العربَ لم يدخل في شفاعتي ولم تنله مودّتي



Whoever cheats the Arabs, he will not be included in my intercession, and my love will not reach him



Sunan at-Tirmidhi, 3928



أحبّوا العرب لثلاث: لأنّي عربي، والقرآن عربي وكلام أهل الجنة عربي



Love the Arabs for three things: because I am an Arab; the Qur’ān is in Arabic and the language of the people of Paradise is Arabic





Al-Jami` as-Saghir, 225; al-Asrar al-Marfu`ah, 273; Majma` az-Zawa`id, 10: 55



من أحب العرب فقد أحبني، ومن أبغض العرب فقد أبغضني



Whoever has loved the Arabs has done so because of my love and whoever has hated the Arabs has done so because of having enmity for me



Al-Jami` as-Saghir, 3666