South African News Site Daily Maverick Alleges Cyberattack By India Hours After Its Report On PM Modi

The report by Daily Maverick and PM Modi at BRICS Summit in South Africa |South African news site Daily Maverick claimed on Thursday (August 24) that it faced a cyberattack after it published an article on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In its article, the Daily Maverick had claimed that India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi had refused to get off the plane after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa had sent a cabinet minister to receive PM Modi in Johannesburg for the BRICS summit. The report said that President Cyril Ramaphosa then sent his deputy and Deputy President Paul Shipokosa Mashatile at Waterkloof Air Force Base to receive PM Modi, and that Chinese President XI Jinping was received by Cyril Ramaphosa himself. However, the South African government had denied the reports.The news site then claimed that since publishing the article, "Daily Maverick has been subjected to a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack."“Several hours ago, the site suddenly went down. We picked it up very quickly and started identifying a massive distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack. We investigated and found it was coming from a whole host of Indian servers,” said Daily Maverick’s security coordinator on X."Daily Maverick has been investigating ways to make the article accessible to India but the attack is so large, it’s proving difficult," the website further added.