South Africa spurns US pressure to stop using China’s Huawei tech

South Africa spurns US pressure to stop using China’s Huawei tech​

S'thembile Cele and Loni Prinsloo
August 5 2023

27d12c8aa3c947b1bdaa7023c73bee86.jpg

Photo by Xavi Torrent/Getty Images

South Africa won’t succumb to pressure from the US to stop using Huawei Technologies Co. equipment on its networks, the country’s ambassador to the five-nation BRICS bloc said.

Countries are facing increasing pressure from the US to take a harder stance on China as conflicts over Taiwan and battles for dominance in technologies from artificial intelligence to chips and quantum computing escalate. The tensions have raised concerns around the world about the Asian nation using Huawei in core telecommunications networks to spy or sabotage systems.

"There was tremendous pressure on us from the US to stop using the Huawei network," Anil Sooklal said in a lecture at the University of KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday. "It is banned in the US, and a major part of Europe has banned Chinese technology."

South Africa has a close relationship with China, its largest trading parter and will host it together with other BRICS members Brazil, Russia and India at a summit between 22 and 24 August. The bloc is expected to make a pronouncement on the enlargement of the group at the summit.

The announcement will mark a significant change in the global order, Sooklal said, even as some of its members push back against new admissions. China favors a rapid expansion, but India and Brazil want guidelines to be framed first.

For its part, Huawei has offered South Africa thousands of training and technology transfer opportunities over the years, Sooklal said.

www.bloomberg.com

South Africa Spurns US Pressure to Stop Using China’s Huawei Technology

South Africa won’t succumb to pressure from the US to stop using Huawei Technologies Co. equipment on its networks, the the nation’s ambassador to the five-nation BRICS bloc said.
www.bloomberg.com
 

