What's new

Sorry Mr President! Election date isn't your job: CEC

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
16,363
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1692899044046.png

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sultan Sikandar Raja on Wednesday said a recent amendment to the Clause 57 of Election Act meant that giving election date was the sole prerogative of the ECP as he responded to the letter sent by President Arif Alvi.

According to the ECP [Election Commission of Pakistan] spokesperson, the CEC had sent a written response to the president, in which it mentioned that he [Raja] won’t meet him to discuss the election date issue.

The letter says the last National Assembly was dissolved under Article 58 (1) [just days before the completion of its tenure] on the advice of prime minister [Shehbaz Sharif]. Had the president dissolved the legislature after it completed the five-year term, he would have enjoyed the power to announce election date under Article 58 (2) which wasn’t the case, it added.

Moreover, the CEC also noted in the letter that the process to carry out delimitation had started on the basis of new census.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Raja had decided not to meet Alvi after he received a detailed briefing on the issue by legal experts who said consulting the president wasn’t required after the amendment introduced by the coalition government before leaving the office.

The latest controversy was triggered by Alvi on Wednesday by inviting Raja for a meeting to fix a date for elections – a move that raised many eyebrows as the electoral body has now been empowered to decide the matter without having to consult the president.

Alvi quoted Article 244 of the Constitution, saying he was duty-bound to get the elections conducted in the 90-day period once the National Assembly was dissolved prematurely. He also cited Article 48 (5) to argue his case.

dunyanews.tv

Sorry Mr President! Election date isn't your job: CEC

Raja tells Alvi in a written response that ECP is now sole authority to give election date
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
 
Obviously, Pakistan's lawmakers smoke something powerful when passing laws that contradict each other and the constitution. And the supreme court is too busy resolving wristwatch scandals to clean up constitutional detritus. No wonder the military appears as the least stupid institution of Pakistan government.
 
He should be tried for subversion of constitution. President should get a case filed for this.
 
epebble said:
least
Click to expand...
Not least. It is the most stupid, corrupt to its core and morally bankrupt institution of Pakistan and one that believes otherwise which is even more scary. The mess we see today is their doing and theirs alone.
 

Similar threads

313ghazi
President Alvi invites CEC Raja for meeting to fix ‘appropriate date’ for elections
2
Replies
21
Views
303
Jf Thunder
Jf Thunder
HAIDER
President Alvi invites CEC for ‘urgent meeting’ on election dates
Replies
1
Views
379
Riz
Riz
ghazi52
National Assembly stands dissolved as President Alvi approves
2
Replies
17
Views
354
Neelo
Neelo
HAIDER
Elections in Punjab on April 30, announces President Alvi
Replies
0
Views
261
HAIDER
HAIDER
HAIDER
Democracy was the casualty when any country postponed elections, says President Alvi
Replies
1
Views
281
AZ1
AZ1

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom