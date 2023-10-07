Someone being supported to become PM for fourth time: Ijazul Haq Someone being supported to become PM for fourth time: Ijazul Haq

Pakistan Muslim League (Zia) chief Ijazul Haq, expressed his contention that it appears that someone may be elevated as the Prime Minister for the fourth time.During a press conference, Haq stated that the administration is receiving messages to support some specific parties, and he emphasised that this approach will not lead to any improvement in the country's situation.He called for the dedication to constitutional principles if democracy is to flourish, alerting otherwise a return to the politics of the past decade.Haq added, "Regrettably, there is a lack of accountability in the country. I am in talks with certain parties interested in handling Pakistan's challenges. I have initiated talks with them, and we will announce the alliance next week, announcing its name when we meet."Ijazul Haq underscored that October 21 should not turn into another October 12, as martial law does not provide solutions. He made it clear that he does not support martial law. Drawing similarities with how even the United States makes decisions in consultation with the Pentagon and foreign institutions, he said without their support foreign policy cannot be devised.Furthermore, Haq mentioned that some leaders have been trying to appease the international establishment, encouraging Nawaz Sharif to improve relations with them.The PML Zia chief also emphasised that caretaker governments have completed their terms. He advocated for open and fair elections without banning any political parties. He highlighted that the country's improvement lies in fulfilling the people's aspirations through the electoral process.