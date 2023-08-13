What's new

Some Suggestions for Immy Bhai from an Old Friend

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
16,262
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Politics is an art of persuasion, diplomacy, listening, caring, working, bonding, speaking, humility, magnanimity, and peaceful attributes. Have personally seen and observed Political upheavals and vicissitudes in Pakistan since 1977, more actively since the 80s. For many, it may come as a shock that I had acquaintances(meetings) with Imran on numerous occasions firstly via my dad and Intikhab Alam in Wembley in the 70s, in Lahore in the 80s and 90s, and more frequently during Musharafs era in London.
During Musharafs era I was totally fed up with traditional Pakistani Politics settled down back in UK and did well in my property business. Was very keen on supporting Imran and his fledgling PTI financially. It made me really happy to see Imran sitting down with all the Political figures of Pakistan to chalk out plans for the betterment of the motherland. Imrans suggestions were heard with great interest by all and especially by his old buddies MNS and co.
But my happiness was short-lived as some evil forces had something else in mind. Imran was given bad advice in the last decade that put him at loggerheads with everyone. Presently he is in dire straits with no hope for himself, his party, and his followers on the horizon. This is very agonizing as I have seen what comes next to many political parties and their cadres if they are in the wrong books.
Nevertheless, all is not lost for Imran, he still carries a sizeable vote bank enough to make many tremble. But unlike others, his party still lacks a trustworthy successor to carry his flag.
Going to jail is not a stigma but an honor for all political leaders, many come out as better human beings. I am hoping Imran will learn from his past political mistakes and start dialogues with all stakeholders.
Imran has the charms and the eloquence, it will be a national waste if his talent is left to rot. All I would like to see is a hero that mends a hero that heels a hero that is magnanimous a hero that does not shy away from critical advice and a hero who remembers his good friends that helped him in times of need.
1691936221162.png
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
  • Poll
How can Imran Come out of His Present Imbroglio
2 3
Replies
32
Views
1K
Bevvy Rosh
Bevvy Rosh
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Fixing Imran Khan
2
Replies
28
Views
550
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
HAIDER
PTI's Iftikhar Durrani 'picked up' from his residence
2
Replies
17
Views
353
Olympus81
O
HAIDER
Pakistan's Imran Khan held in small, dirty prison cell, says lawyer
Replies
3
Views
124
Thəorətic Muslim
Thəorətic Muslim
Cash GK
  • Article
Tiktok Management told they may get ban in Pakistan by Asim Munier regime because of Imran khan popularity on tiktok.
Replies
13
Views
304
Baburfromsarmarkand
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom