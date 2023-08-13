Some Suggestions for Immy Bhai from an Old Friend

Politics is an art of persuasion, diplomacy, listening, caring, working, bonding, speaking, humility, magnanimity, and peaceful attributes. Have personally seen and observed Political upheavals and vicissitudes in Pakistan since 1977, more actively since the 80s. For many, it may come as a shock that I had acquaintances(meetings) with Imran on numerous occasions firstly via my dad and Intikhab Alam in Wembley in the 70s, in Lahore in the 80s and 90s, and more frequently during Musharafs era in London.During Musharafs era I was totally fed up with traditional Pakistani Politics settled down back in UK and did well in my property business. Was very keen on supporting Imran and his fledgling PTI financially. It made me really happy to see Imran sitting down with all the Political figures of Pakistan to chalk out plans for the betterment of the motherland. Imrans suggestions were heard with great interest by all and especially by his old buddies MNS and co.But my happiness was short-lived as some evil forces had something else in mind. Imran was given bad advice in the last decade that put him at loggerheads with everyone. Presently he is in dire straits with no hope for himself, his party, and his followers on the horizon. This is very agonizing as I have seen what comes next to many political parties and their cadres if they are in the wrong books.Nevertheless, all is not lost for Imran, he still carries a sizeable vote bank enough to make many tremble. But unlike others, his party still lacks a trustworthy successor to carry his flag.Going to jail is not a stigma but an honor for all political leaders, many come out as better human beings. I am hoping Imran will learn from his past political mistakes and start dialogues with all stakeholders.Imran has the charms and the eloquence, it will be a national waste if his talent is left to rot. All I would like to see is a hero that mends a hero that heels a hero that is magnanimous a hero that does not shy away from critical advice and a hero who remembers his good friends that helped him in times of need.