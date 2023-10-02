beijingwalker
Some on the Chinese soical media criticize the Chinese government betraying Chairman Mao on the Chinese National Day
"It' a deadend for the privatization in China, privatization is a betrayal to Chairman Mao, betraying Chairman Mao is betraying the original course, thus a betrayal to the Chinese people , and those who are doing it are the sinners of the Chinese nation."
