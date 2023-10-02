What's new

Some on the Chinese soical media criticize the Chinese government betraying Chairman Mao on the Chinese National Day

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Some on the Chinese soical media criticize the Chinese government betraying Chairman Mao on the Chinese National Day

"It' a deadend for the privatization in China, privatization is a betrayal to Chairman Mao, betraying Chairman Mao is betraying the original course, thus a betrayal to the Chinese people , and those who are doing it are the sinners of the Chinese nation."

微信图片_20231002130016.png
 
I think these people are also extremists, extremists of any kinds are dangerous to the society.
 

