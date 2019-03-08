Some of the most absurd posters from aurat March 2019

Reichsmarschall
Look at these third rated posters from today's AuratMarch !!
This is the sole reason why I criticize this shit. Aurat March posters often depict bigotry and misandry rather than pro women rights slogans. The movement seems to have been taken over by fanatics.
Believe me this isn't for women rights , this is totally Hatered towards man.
