Some of the most absurd posters from aurat March 2019

Look at these third rated posters from today's AuratMarch !!
This is the sole reason why I criticize this shit. Aurat March posters often depict bigotry and misandry rather than pro women rights slogans. The movement seems to have been taken over by fanatics.
Believe me this isn't for women rights , this is totally Hatered towards man.

FB_IMG_1552065527250.jpg
FB_IMG_1552065935843.jpg
FB_IMG_1552065498200.jpg
FB_IMG_1552065493287.jpg
FB_IMG_1552065489914.jpg
FB_IMG_1552065481257.jpg
FB_IMG_1552065376419.jpg
FB_IMG_1552065443115.jpg
IMG_20190308_200714.jpg
IMG_20190308_200705.jpg
 
Reichsmarschall said:
Is bnde ne Har jaga koi na koi chawal zaroor Marni hti ha wrna daru hazam nhe hta iska
bhai mery its simple we living in democracy and there is rule of law . if these females break the law go report them . but if not then why this all hate for them ?. they are not doing anything illegal they are breaking taboo and ego of paksitani men that is why her kisi ko islam yaad a gya hai .
 
Imran Khan said:
bhai mery its simple we living in democracy and there is rule of law . if these females break the law go report them . but if not then why this all hate for them ?. they are not doing anything illegal they are breaking taboo and ego of paksitani men that is why her kisi ko islam yaad a gya hai .
Yeh wala nasha karna....
 
Imran Khan said:
they have every right to post whatever they believe why Pakistani guys having aching over it ? its not a free country ? i think poor women in Pakistan are suppressed so deep they now need to suppress men for counter balance .
This is Pakistan; not France.

Some of those banners are too vulgar; those women should be ashamed of themselves. Perhaps their men are vulgar donkeys as well.
 
Dawood Ibrahim said:
Bhai he drinks desi thats y he is too drunk :P
Awan68 said:
Jis kism ke chawlen marta, lagta kupian chikta hai.
Awan68 said:
Jis kism ke chawlen marta, lagta kupian chikta hai.
Reichsmarschall said:
Is bnde ne Har jaga koi na koi chawal zaroor Marni hti ha wrna daru hazam nhe hta iska
Awan68 said:
O bhai, tun ho kar a jata hai forum pe.....kaju shaju khaaa.
can we talk on topic ? just because my views are different then you guys views you have automatically right to comment on my personal life ?

here is an issue everyone in our country do not want to respect other views and personal life .
 
Reichsmarschall said:
Look at these third rated posters from today's AuratMarch !!
This is the sole reason why I criticize this shit. Aurat March posters often depict bigotry and misandry rather than pro women rights slogans. The movement seems to have been taken over by fanatics.
Believe me this isn't for women rights , this is totally Hatered towards man.

View attachment 545093 View attachment 545103 View attachment 545094 View attachment 545096 View attachment 545097 View attachment 545098 View attachment 545099 View attachment 545100 View attachment 545101 View attachment 545102
What's the issues with those posters? Most of them are pretty reasonable and reflect real issues that women have to deal with.
 

