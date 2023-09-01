Solution To Millions Of Pakistani Girls Who Have No Access To Education - Fajer Rabia ​

In this podcast, we've invited Fajer Rabia Pasha who is a visionary leader whose journey in education and philanthropy has left an indelible mark. Her commitment to social change ignited early when at just 15, she connected rural women entrepreneurs in Pakistan to global markets. Moving to the UK, she founded Inspired Sisters at 18, a social enterprise that empowered over 3000 women from ethnic minority backgrounds through skills and employment initiatives. Returning to Pakistan in 2013, Fajer assumed the role of Executive Director at Pakistan Alliance for Girls Education (PAGE), leading transformative efforts in policy advocacy, mentoring, and community programs. Her impact extended globally, with initiatives addressing cultural barriers faced by Muslim women and providing aid during emergencies. Awards, including UNESCO's Global Prize for Girls Education nomination, attest to her significant contributions to education, empowerment, and compassionate leadership.

02:25

– Introduction

03:00 – How important is early childhood education

04:06 – What is early childhood education

06:05 – Which school provide good early childhood education? Govt of Private?

06:53 – How government schools are focusing on early childhood education?

08:09 – Why Fajer/ Page is working on Female education?

09:53 – How are Pakistani uneducated Women living in England?

13:50 – Why Page started working on female education and early childhood education?

18:34 – How it feels to help someone?

22:10 – How PAGE is focusing on child behavior in school?

24:00 – How PAGE is conducting a survey of children who needs better education?

26:30 – How PAGE is sponsoring all these STAR schools?

28:31 – What age group is educated in STAR school?

30:06 – How STAR school is teaching different age groups children?

33:00 – How STAR school is paying teachers and Volunteers?

37:18 – How do STAR and PAGE org work?

38:01 – The success rate of children shown educated from STAR school?

39:28 – These Children are not from a normal family

42:27 – STAR school is specifically for girls or boys can take advantage too?

43:45 – How many students are graduated from STAR school yet?

44:55 – STAR school is collaborating with Govt of Pakistan.

46:14 – PAGE provide different programs related to education

48:33 – How PAGE is training teachers

50:50 – How many donations does PAGE need?

53:45 – Hows the situation of education In Pakistan?

54:34 -- How mental health is important in education?

56:58 – What Street kids face

01:00:00 – What are the challenges PAGE faces?

01:05:10 – How team building is important?