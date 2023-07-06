What's new

Solar = 44% Of New Electricity Capacity In China In 2022, accounting for 42% of the world total

Solar = 44% Of New Electricity Capacity In China In 2022, accounting for 42% of the world total​

June 29, 2023
https://cleantechnica.com/2023/06/29/solar-44-of-new-electricity-capacity-in-china-in-2022/#
Solar power growth is massive around the world, and nowhere a bigger piece of the pie than in Spain, but in terms of pure volume growth, China is absolutely in a league of its own. The country installed 96.6 GW of solar power capacity in 2022. That’s a 42% of the world total (231 GW).

Also, that represents massive growth for the country. Solar PV installations grew by 57% compared to 2021.

Looking at cumulative solar power deployment, China had 462 GW of solar PV power installed, 37.5% of the global total of 1,233 GW. Not only is that a mind-boggling share of the global solar market, but it also shows (compared to the 42% figure in 2022) that China’s share of the world total has been growing.

Solar-Power-Deployment-by-Country-China.png


But something else caught my eye as I looked more closely, and it may be the thing that I find most uplifting about the Chinese solar market. That stat is in the headline, that a whopping 44% of China’s new electricity generation capacity added in 2022 was from solar PV power. If you add in wind power, the two renewables together provided 64% of new power capacity in the Red Dragon. That makes it the 7th year in a row that solar and wind have combined to lead China in new power capacity additions. At the same time, coal and fossil gas had their worst result in more than a decade.

China’s 96.6 GW of new solar power broke the country record again, as China’s solar power installations did last year. In terms of the country’s total installed power capacity, solar power is up to 15% (462 GWdc/378 GWac). The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) report I’m getting these stats from indicate that the country’s renewable energy market has shifted as follows in the past 11 years:

Looking at how the new solar PV power was distributed, 61% was from distributed (mostly rooftop) solar PV, while 39% was from utility-scale solar PV power plants. This is the second year in a row that China has seen more distributed solar PV installed than utility-scale solar PV, and it is partly in response to bottlenecks in transmission projects for more remote utility-scale solar farms.

In terms of China’s total solar PV capacity at the moment, distributed solar now makes up 40% of that number.

cleantechnica.com

And Electricity production and consumption is one of the vital indicators for a country's overall strength

Electricity production by country
_20230630125328-png.935832
 
www.google.com

Solar = 82% Of Power Capacity Growth In India In 2022! - CleanTechnica

There’s no doubt about it — China leads the world in solar power growth and Spain leads the world in solar power as a share of electricity — but India deserves some praise, too. Asian giant #2 had its biggest year for solar power growth — and it wasn’t even close. Quick India Solar Power […]
www.google.com www.google.com

China is racing. India is doing its bit but much more needs to be done.
 
That's awesome!
I wish for a day where our energy mix is also from solar, nuclear, hydro and domestic coal

Solar for household usage, rest for industrial and commercial usage
 
Last edited:

China's New Energy Generation Capacity Increases by over 77 Million Kilowatts in first five months​


 

