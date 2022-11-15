Software update of PTI General Secretary Gujranwala : Apologises from ECP and his family

Really ?

Mind telling how many jouranlist or PMLN Party workers were killed under PTI ?

Any assassination attemps on maryam or Nawaz under PTI ?

Over 2000 People including, kids age of 12, 13 have been picked up by Phooj.



PTI has always tried to stick with rule of law even PDM leaders had to go to court but hey Panama Leaks wasnt done by PTI, so its understandable if they had to face courts.

PTI will come to power, sooner or later, Even if we still havnt seen large population coming out but this will bound to happen and now the attention is always on GHQ not the pupets.



the only reason Phooj is going this gung-ho against own people is that they IK still believes in the judical & constituional system of Pakistan, because its always phooji jerenls who bend down against power, instead of worrying about safety of the country they care more about Properties side business under phooj, forget about violence against phooj, how will they react if suddenly people of Pakistan start bycotting all these business, what they have done its no going back, even IK gets killed, people wont back down this time and until now people have always looked for the leaders, but what will happen when people dont have leaders to guide them. This becomes a very dangerous situatuion for Pakistan, no body wants mob justice & i really hope situation doesnt gets here, Phooj needs to hold itself accountable and soon otherwise 1 mutiny might fail but 2nd or 3rd wont. so let see what the future holds