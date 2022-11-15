What's new

Software update of PTI General Secretary Gujranwala : Apologises from ECP and his family

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jan 21, 2015
Messages
4,926
Reaction score
-17
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1592229233434279940

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1584187202585923584

Earlier he was seen in a video threatening ECP and his family with death after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified PTI Chairman Imran Khan. The video of the accused had gone viral on social media, after which the cyber-crime wing of FIA started an inquiry and collected information on him. As soon as FIA immigration officials learned about his arrival, he was taken into custody from Islamabad Airport and handed over to the cyber-crime wing for further legal action.

tribune.com.pk

FIA arrests man for threatening electoral chief | The Express Tribune

The accused quietly landed in Islamabad and was arrested there
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
34.png
 
PTI people used to celebrate PMLn, PPP software updates, now PDM doing the same

Monkeys can't think for themselves- why not go after the people doing these software updates in the first place, why not stop this software update buisness period
 
Maula Jatt said:
PTI people used to celebrate PMLn, PPP software updates, now PDM doing the same

Monkeys can't think for themselves- why not go after the people doing these software updates in the first place, why not stop this software update buisness period
Click to expand...
Really ?
Mind telling how many jouranlist or PMLN Party workers were killed under PTI ?
Any assassination attemps on maryam or Nawaz under PTI ?
Over 2000 People including, kids age of 12, 13 have been picked up by Phooj.

PTI has always tried to stick with rule of law even PDM leaders had to go to court but hey Panama Leaks wasnt done by PTI, so its understandable if they had to face courts.
PTI will come to power, sooner or later, Even if we still havnt seen large population coming out but this will bound to happen and now the attention is always on GHQ not the pupets.

the only reason Phooj is going this gung-ho against own people is that they IK still believes in the judical & constituional system of Pakistan, because its always phooji jerenls who bend down against power, instead of worrying about safety of the country they care more about Properties side business under phooj, forget about violence against phooj, how will they react if suddenly people of Pakistan start bycotting all these business, what they have done its no going back, even IK gets killed, people wont back down this time and until now people have always looked for the leaders, but what will happen when people dont have leaders to guide them. This becomes a very dangerous situatuion for Pakistan, no body wants mob justice & i really hope situation doesnt gets here, Phooj needs to hold itself accountable and soon otherwise 1 mutiny might fail but 2nd or 3rd wont. so let see what the future holds
 
Last edited:
muhammadhafeezmalik said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1640473152735133699
Click to expand...
So, you are celebrating torture of an opposition worker to get favorable bayan. How predictable.

Maula Jatt said:
PTI people used to celebrate PMLn, PPP software updates, now PDM doing the same

Monkeys can't think for themselves- why not go after the people doing these software updates in the first place, why not stop this software update buisness period
Click to expand...
Why haven't you gone after them? Is it because you are one man and don't have enough people with you with all bound by a singular direction? Why should monkeys be expected to have more sense of purpose than a non-monkey such as yourself.

BTW, whataboutery got old about a year ago.

Darth Vader said:
Really ?
Mind telling how many jouranlist or PMLN Party workers were killed under PTI ?
Any assassination attemps on maryam or Nawaz under PTI ?
Over 2000 People including, kids age of 12, 13 have been picked up by Phooj.

PTI has always tried to stick with rule of law even PDM leaders had to go to court but hey Panama Leaks wasnt done by PTI, so its understandable if they had to face courts.
PTI will come to power, sooner or later, Even if we still havnt seen large population coming out but this will bound to happen and now the attention is always on GHQ not the pupets.

the only reason Phooj is going this gung-ho against own people is that they IK still believes in the judical & constituional system of Pakistan, because its always phooji jerenls who bend down against power, instead of worrying about safety of the country they care more about Properties side business under phooj, forget about violence against phooj, how will they react if suddenly people of Pakistan start bycotting all these business, what they have done its no going back, even IK gets killed, people wont back down this time and until now people have always looked for the leaders, but what will happen when people dont have leaders to guide them. This becomes a very dangerous situatuion for Pakistan, no body wants mob justice & i really hope situation doesnt gets here, Phooj needs to hold itself accountable and soon otherwise 1 mutiny might fail but 2nd or 3rd wont. so let see what the future holds
Click to expand...
Don't mind @Maula Jatt , he seems smitten by the ways of coconut he used to hate.
"Everything and everyone is bad. And that's my solution to the problem."
 
muhammadhafeezmalik said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1592229233434279940

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1584187202585923584

Earlier he was seen in a video threatening ECP and his family with death after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified PTI Chairman Imran Khan. The video of the accused had gone viral on social media, after which the cyber-crime wing of FIA started an inquiry and collected information on him. As soon as FIA immigration officials learned about his arrival, he was taken into custody from Islamabad Airport and handed over to the cyber-crime wing for further legal action.

tribune.com.pk

FIA arrests man for threatening electoral chief | The Express Tribune

The accused quietly landed in Islamabad and was arrested there
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
Click to expand...
Don't worry these are poor political worker ...here you leader software is updated ...a defence minister .... lolllllll

 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ECP asks Islamabad police to arrest Imran Khan in contempt case
Replies
13
Views
212
Neelo
Neelo
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
KP interim minister Shahid Khattak resigns after ECP seeks his removal
Replies
0
Views
66
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
muhammadhafeezmalik
IHC rejects Imran's plea against ECP prohibited funding order - Says ECP's judgement in PTI foreign funding case 'correct'
Replies
0
Views
374
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Travel ban sought on 746 PTI leaders
Replies
0
Views
161
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Toshakhana case: ECP initiates removal of Imran Khan as PTI chief, body informs IHC
Replies
8
Views
666
AgNoStiC MuSliM
AgNoStiC MuSliM

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom