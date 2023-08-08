"Soak a pig's tooth in water and give the water to a girl" - Hindu leader Kalicharan Maharaj's cure to stopping Love Jihad

Love Jihad: Kalicharan Maharaj said that Muslim boys are trapping Hindu girls by witchcraft, also told the easy solution​

Kalicharan Maharaj said that Jihadis are taught that if they make a relationship with a Kafir, that is, a non-Muslim girl, they will be destined for heaven.​

Kalicharan Maharaj has given a controversial statement on Love Jihad. He said that Muslim boys use Islamic sorcery to make Hindu girls victims. He also told the way to save the girls trapped in it. He said this while talking to a media channel on Sunday night. He said that Jihadis are taught that if they make a relationship with a Kafir, that is, a non-Muslim girl, they will be destined for heaven.Also told the way to save from tricks. He said that the incidents of love jihad are increasing rapidly and we have to save Hindu girls. He himself is working to stop the incidents of Love Jihad and bring back the girls trapped in it. He said that if such a girl is found anywhere, first of all, with the help of a female policeman, remove the talismans and threads tied on her body. After this, soak the boar's teeth in water and give that water to the girl trapped in love jihad. This will end the Islamic sorcery done on that girl or woman. Kalicharan Maharaj said that Hindus need to be careful. Working to bring back the trapped girls. He said that if such a girl is found anywhere, first of all, with the help of a female policeman, remove the talismans and threads tied on her body. After this, soak the boar's teeth in water and give that water to the girl trapped in love jihad. This will end the Islamic sorcery done on that girl or woman. Kalicharan Maharaj said that Hindus need to be careful. Working to bring back the trapped girls. He said that if such a girl is found anywhere, first of all, with the help of a female policeman, remove the talismans and threads tied on her body. After this, soak the boar's teeth in water and give that water to the girl trapped in love jihad. This will end the Islamic sorcery done on that girl or woman. Kalicharan Maharaj said that Hindus need to be careful. Will end. Kalicharan Maharaj said that Hindus need to be careful. Will end. Kalicharan Maharaj said that Hindus need to be careful.Are. While giving a lesson, he also said that girls should visit the temple regularly to have darshan of God. This will save them from such witchcraft.Kalicharan Maharaj, who came to Indore in the morning, has left for Ujjain. they sawn K is going to join the ride of Lord Mahakal which is going to be released on Monday. Kalicharan lives in Akola, Maharashtra. Kalicharan came into limelight last year when he sang Shiv Tandav Strot at a Shiv temple in Madhya Pradesh. In Indore, he said that those who dared to stop the ride of Mahakal should be severely punished. Hindus should also join the ride in large numbers. Shiva Tandav Strot was sung in the Shiva temple. In Indore, he said that those who dared to stop the ride of Mahakal should be severely punished. Hindus should also join the ride in large numbers. Shiva Tandav Strot was sung in the Shiva temple. In Indore, he said that those who dared to stop the ride of Mahakal should be severely punished. Hindus should also join the ride in large numbers.