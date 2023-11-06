So many attacks why is there no retaliation

Samurai_assassin
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Oct 25, 2016
- Messages
- 3,796
- Reaction score
- 2
- Country
- Location
This week we have witnessed several deadly attacks on the armed forces. Dozens of militery personal have been murdered, from a bloody hidouse raid at Mianwali air base, to a bomb attack in Gawadar and sniper fire in other areas. For 20 years we have witnessed never ending attacks, death and destruction of Pakistan, its people and army.
Families weeping to bury thier sons and family members was a regular theme.
The nation has sophisticated weapons, missiles, drones and fighter jets, why are they not being deployed? Why is there no retaliation? We only see such weapons on display during parades. Nations who saw similar levels of terrorism have began to see some stability and an improvement in security, yet Pakistan is finding itself embroiled in never ending attacks.
Under Bajwa weekly attacks by rag tag sandal wearing militias across Balochestan became a weekly occurrence. The same is happening under Munir, incompetence resulting in Pak soldiers losing thier life and militant attacks becoming more daring and sophisticated. With no response, it is giving more confidence to the various terrorists to continue thier war on Pakistan.
