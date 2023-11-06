What's new

So many attacks why is there no retaliation

This week we have witnessed several deadly attacks on the armed forces. Dozens of militery personal have been murdered, from a bloody hidouse raid at Mianwali air base, to a bomb attack in Gawadar and sniper fire in other areas. For 20 years we have witnessed never ending attacks, death and destruction of Pakistan, its people and army.
Families weeping to bury thier sons and family members was a regular theme.
The nation has sophisticated weapons, missiles, drones and fighter jets, why are they not being deployed? Why is there no retaliation? We only see such weapons on display during parades. Nations who saw similar levels of terrorism have began to see some stability and an improvement in security, yet Pakistan is finding itself embroiled in never ending attacks.
Under Bajwa weekly attacks by rag tag sandal wearing militias across Balochestan became a weekly occurrence. The same is happening under Munir, incompetence resulting in Pak soldiers losing thier life and militant attacks becoming more daring and sophisticated. With no response, it is giving more confidence to the various terrorists to continue thier war on Pakistan.
 
We are dealing with terrorism, we don't have a target as a enemy military with installations, or tanks or jets that we have to hit

Our military is set up to take on a conventional force

What we have is donkeys in the form of Afghans and some baloch who are terrorists, one minute they act like poor locals, next they will attack and kill

Until they attack and kill, they will be nothing but poor locals and any action instigates million of other dumb fcuk locals.

The Iranians don't have this problem with Afghans, so they can kick out 5 million Afghans and their will be next to no consequences because their is no local population for the Afghans to hide amongst or be protected, sheltered or supplied



The Iranians have a similar problem to us in the baloch areas for the same reason

Traditionally Pakistan has been very sensitive to not try and instigate our own population and people or mass targets everyone because some Afghans are human scum


But I think now they don't have much of a option and have to go mich harder against our enemies
 
You have to come to the realisation your intelligence agency is not fit for purpose. Most likely hijacked by the Sharifs to snoop around on their behalf.
 
They only retaliate when the opponent is a House wife, random Tiktokers , some salaried worker ، or average unarmed civilians, and throw 11000 in prison on "Nau maee kaa sanihaa".
When there are actual armed and trained terrorists, they rather negotiate than fight.
 
There must be some command, control, logistics, planning, financing etc. somewhere up there in a neighboring county. The job of the Pak Intelligence is to get that info and act upon it. Say for example, such stuffs have been located in a remote corner in Afghanistan. Take them out using aerial assets. If there're some collateral damage so be it. The folks who're hiding the area are also responsible. If the local populace want to avoid such attacks they need to drive them out. In Afghanistan's case it's a country run by the warlords, so it should be easy....

Take the clues from the Turkish intelligence and general staffs on how they're fighting the Imperialists' sponsored terrorism emanating from deep inside Syria and Iraq......
 
All the yahoos criticising the Army for inaction need to realise no COIN campaign (particularly the kintetic phase) can be waged without having the public behind their backs (which the Army has generally lost for debatable reasons) . If tomorrow the Army decides to gun in guns blazing it will be the very assholes accusing the Army of inaction who will be spewing shit and crying crocodile tears about human rights, military heavy handedness, rights of the terrorists etc and put an American spin on everything and somehow manage to bring IK into the mix. The Army is doing what's the best at this time I.e well measured targeted operation, this is the time for the scalpel and not the sledgehammer. All those keyboard tactician who think they know better are welcome to go and try their hand at combat, I am sure everyone knows where the hot zones are.
 
1699311007764.png

A picture is worth a thousand words.
 
Khan_patriot said:
All the yahoos criticising the Army for inaction need to realise no COIN campaign (particularly the kintetic phase) can be waged without having the public behind their backs (which the Army has generally lost for debatable reasons) . If tomorrow the Army decides to gun in guns blazing it will be the very assholes accusing the Army of inaction who will be spewing shit and crying crocodile tears about human rights, military heavy handedness, rights of the terrorists etc and put an American spin on everything and somehow manage to bring IK into the mix. The Army is doing what's the best at this time I.e well measured targeted operation, this is the time for the scalpel and not the sledgehammer. All those keyboard tactician who think they know better are welcome to go and try their hand at combat, I am sure everyone knows where the hot zones are.
No other country would tolerate a militancy that has lasted 20 years.

Either you lack the will, competency or are complicit.
 

