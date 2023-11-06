So many attacks why is there no retaliation

We are dealing with terrorism, we don't have a target as a enemy military with installations, or tanks or jets that we have to hit



Our military is set up to take on a conventional force



What we have is donkeys in the form of Afghans and some baloch who are terrorists, one minute they act like poor locals, next they will attack and kill



Until they attack and kill, they will be nothing but poor locals and any action instigates million of other dumb fcuk locals.



The Iranians don't have this problem with Afghans, so they can kick out 5 million Afghans and their will be next to no consequences because their is no local population for the Afghans to hide amongst or be protected, sheltered or supplied







The Iranians have a similar problem to us in the baloch areas for the same reason



Traditionally Pakistan has been very sensitive to not try and instigate our own population and people or mass targets everyone because some Afghans are human scum





But I think now they don't have much of a option and have to go mich harder against our enemies