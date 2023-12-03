What's new
  • Hello, PDF is under investigation, the forum will close permanently after investigation concludes, as the owner of PDF i have decided. Please back up what you need as everything will be lost once this is over.

So long, Boogers!

Fish

Fish

FULL MEMBER
Joined
May 10, 2023
Messages
706
Reaction score
-1
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I only joined months ago so can't say I share the feelings of other members here. Heck, I don't feel any sense of loss or remorse, quite frankly! Besides, the whole forum was riddled with pro-PTI whiners, and it was getting kind of annoying having to wade through all their snot and tears on a regular basis, heh!

I'm not easily rattled and good at handling insults, having spent years in human cesspools known as Twitter and Reddit, but their constant, incessant whining was starting to get on my nerves... at least a little bit! There, I said it. Happy?!

I mean, every single fuckin' topic was getting hijacked by these crybabies, as if there wasn't enough space for them on the likes of Facebook and Twitter to shed their endless tears and vent out their 'frustration.'

Imran Khan is rotting away in jail, deal with it. All major politicians have spent time behind bars. Doing time has become sort of a rite of passage for local politicians, so just go with it!

But nope, no one would listen. And now these characters have finally taken down this (apparently) great forum!

Anyhoo... well, I'm not sure if there's much left to say.

Well, there's one more thing: Just because someone disagrees or perhaps challenges your strongly held political beliefs doesn't necessarily make them your political opponent, your enemy, your arch nemesis, or whatever.

Learn to handle criticism, learn to look beyond your strongly held beliefs or perhaps your own "misery." Try to understand where the other fellow is coming from with an open mind. He may be up to something for all you know!

You may think you know everything, but you don't. And if you've a bias and have a serious "hard-on" for someone then you're already tunnel visioned, incapable of looking at the big picture, incapable of understanding.

I, for one, learn new things every day even though I'm pretty damn ancient at 34 and counting.

Heck, even The Great Pappy Adam himself made a mistake and was banished from the heavens. Who are we in front of him?

Nothing!

Anyhow, there you have it. My final rant. My last goodbye.

Read it, Live it, Love it.

Savvy?!
 
Fish said:
I only joined months ago so can't say I share the feelings of other members here. Heck, I don't feel any sense of loss or remourse! Besides, the whole forum was riddled with pro-PTI whiners, and it was getting kind of annoying wading through all their snot and tears on a regular basis, heh!

I'm not easily rattled and good at handling insults, having spent years in human cesspools known as Twitter and Reddit, but their constant, incessant whining was starting to get on my nerves... at least a little bit! There, I said it. Happy?!

I mean, every single fuckin' topic was getting hijacked by these crybabies, as if there wasn't enough space for them on the likes of Facebook and Twitter to shed their endless tears vent out their 'frustration.'

Imran Khan is rotting away in jail, deal with it. All major politicians have spent time behind bars. Doing time has become sort of a rite of passage for local politicians, so just go with it!

But nope, no one would listen. And now these characters have finally taken down this (apparently) great forum!

Anyhoo... well, I'm not sure if there's much left to say.

Well, there's one more thing: Just because someone disagrees or perhaps challenges your strongly held political beliefs doesn't necessarily make them your political opponent. Learn to handle criticism, learn to look beyond your strongly held beliefs or perhaps your own "misery." Try to understand where the other fellow is coming from with an open mind. He may be up to something for all you know!

You may think you know everything, but you don't. And if you've a bias and have a serious "hard-on" for someone then you're already tunnel visioned, incapable of looking at the big picture, incapable of understanding.

I, for one, learn new things every day even though I'm pretty damn ancient at 34 and counting.

Heck, even The Great Pappy Adam himself made a mistake and was banished from the heavens. Who are we in front of him?

Nothing!

Anyhow, there you have it. My final rant. My last goodbye.

Read it, Live it, Love it.

Savvy?!
Click to expand...
You are great writer and have good grammar. Writing is an art that i have yet to conquer.
 
Fish said:
I only joined months ago so can't say I share the feelings of other members here. Heck, I don't feel any sense of loss or remorse, quite frankly! Besides, the whole forum was riddled with pro-PTI whiners, and it was getting kind of annoying having to wade through all their snot and tears on a regular basis, heh!

I'm not easily rattled and good at handling insults, having spent years in human cesspools known as Twitter and Reddit, but their constant, incessant whining was starting to get on my nerves... at least a little bit! There, I said it. Happy?!

I mean, every single fuckin' topic was getting hijacked by these crybabies, as if there wasn't enough space for them on the likes of Facebook and Twitter to shed their endless tears and vent out their 'frustration.'

Imran Khan is rotting away in jail, deal with it. All major politicians have spent time behind bars. Doing time has become sort of a rite of passage for local politicians, so just go with it!

But nope, no one would listen. And now these characters have finally taken down this (apparently) great forum!

Anyhoo... well, I'm not sure if there's much left to say.

Well, there's one more thing: Just because someone disagrees or perhaps challenges your strongly held political beliefs doesn't necessarily make them your political opponent, your enemy, your arch nemesis, or whatever.

Learn to handle criticism, learn to look beyond your strongly held beliefs or perhaps your own "misery." Try to understand where the other fellow is coming from with an open mind. He may be up to something for all you know!

You may think you know everything, but you don't. And if you've a bias and have a serious "hard-on" for someone then you're already tunnel visioned, incapable of looking at the big picture, incapable of understanding.

I, for one, learn new things every day even though I'm pretty damn ancient at 34 and counting.

Heck, even The Great Pappy Adam himself made a mistake and was banished from the heavens. Who are we in front of him?

Nothing!

Anyhow, there you have it. My final rant. My last goodbye.

Read it, Live it, Love it.

Savvy?!
Click to expand...
I wont miss the youthiya whiners thats for sure
but ill miss everything else
 
Azadkashmir said:
You are great writer and have good grammar. Writing is an art that i have yet to conquer.
Click to expand...

Appreciate it, man! I think I should disclose something personal here, just for the heck of it:

I suffer from Asperger's Syndrome a.k.a "high-functioning autism" because Hans Asperger was a Nazi and... well, I don't think I've to tell you about the western cancel culture trend!

I lack social skills as understanding people is difficult for me. There's a lot about human behavior I just can't fathom. I remember how I used to stand alone back when I was in pre-school, looking at other kids playing and wondering: How do they do it? What exactly am I missing? How can I be more like them?

Little did I know that I was (foolishly) trying to solve an emotional problem at an intellectual level, by using reason and logic. I didn't realize that socializing came to them via intuition, it's in their gut (so to speak), whereas I was trying to learn their ways with sheer logic.

Anyhow, I was diagnosed only a few years ago, though I suspected autism for at least a decade (give or take). The diagnosed revealed that I've above average IQ (130), albeit below average EQ and SQ i.e social and emotional quotient, both of which stand at between 75-80.

But what I lack in social skills, I make up for it in writing skills. I'm, in fact, a content writer and writing is basically my living. It's what brings food to my table and I'm super grateful for that... thought that's subject to change, now that the goddamn A.I is on the horizon!

I might try my hand at fiction writing, if push ever comes to shove, though I'm not holding my breath. I just can't operate in a typical, toxic office environment and working from home is a blessing so far.

Anyhow, that's my story. My struggle. My very own Mein Kampf, heh!

Not that anyone asked for it.
 
Fish said:
Appreciate it, man! I think I should disclose something personal here, just for the heck of it:

I suffer from Asperger's Syndrome a.k.a "high-functioning autism" because Hans Asperger was a Nazi and... well, I don't think I've to tell you about the western cancel culture trend!

I lack social skills as understanding people is difficult for me. There's a lot about human behavior I just can't fathom. I remember how I used to stand alone back when I was in pre-school, looking at other kids playing and wondering: How do they do it? What exactly am I missing? How can I be more like them?

Little did I know that I was (foolishly) trying to solve an emotional problem at an intellectual level, by using reason and logic. I didn't realize that socializing came to them via intuition, it's in their gut (so to speak), whereas I was trying to learn their ways with sheer logic.

Anyhow, I was diagnosed only a few years ago, though I suspected autism for at least a decade (give or take). The diagnosed revealed that I've above average IQ (130), albeit below average EQ and SQ i.e social and emotional quotient, both of which stand at between 75-80.

But what I lack in social skills, I make up for it in writing skills. I'm, in fact, a content writer and writing is basically my living. It's what brings food to my table and I'm super grateful for that... thought that's subject to change, now that the goddamn A.I is on the horizon!

I might try my hand at fiction writing, if push ever comes to shove, though I'm not holding my breath. I just can't operate in a typical, toxic office environment and working from home is a blessing so far.

Anyhow, that's my story. My struggle. My very own Mein Kampf, heh!

Not that anyone asked for it.
Click to expand...
m bhi tere type ka banda hu for the most part

chalo defence hub dot live aa jao ab .. everyone's heading there
 
Fish said:
Appreciate it, man! I think I should disclose something personal here, just for the heck of it:

I suffer from Asperger's Syndrome a.k.a "high-functioning autism" because Hans Asperger was a Nazi and... well, I don't think I've to tell you about the western cancel culture trend!

I lack social skills as understanding people is difficult for me. There's a lot about human behavior I just can't fathom. I remember how I used to stand alone back when I was in pre-school, looking at other kids playing and wondering: How do they do it? What exactly am I missing? How can I be more like them?

Little did I know that I was (foolishly) trying to solve an emotional problem at an intellectual level, by using reason and logic. I didn't realize that socializing came to them via intuition, it's in their gut (so to speak), whereas I was trying to learn their ways with sheer logic.

Anyhow, I was diagnosed only a few years ago, though I suspected autism for at least a decade (give or take). The diagnosed revealed that I've above average IQ (130), albeit below average EQ and SQ i.e social and emotional quotient, both of which stand at between 75-80.

But what I lack in social skills, I make up for it in writing skills. I'm, in fact, a content writer and writing is basically my living. It's what brings food to my table and I'm super grateful for that... thought that's subject to change, now that the goddamn A.I is on the horizon!

I might try my hand at fiction writing, if push ever comes to shove, though I'm not holding my breath. I just can't operate in a typical, toxic office environment and working from home is a blessing so far.

Anyhow, that's my story. My struggle. My very own Mein Kampf, heh!

Not that anyone asked for it.
Click to expand...
i had problem in primary school it was speaking english and I did not know how to socialize with other kids. You get picked on, forced to do errands and also become the punch bag in the group.
However i am good at fixing things. AI will do the grammar and writing stories, chatgpt can.
 
-=virus=- said:
m bhi tere type ka banda hu for the most part

chalo defence hub dot live aa jao ab .. everyone's heading there
Click to expand...

Appreciate the invite but I'll have to pass, Covid!

It's an Indian forum and... well, I just don't want to be a lurker.

Anyhow, I go by the name of u/GenZia on Reddit, though I rarely visit it and mostly use it for tech-talk and stuff, as most of my work is tech-related.

However, I "might" consider joining Siasat.pk forum, though I haven't decided yet. Don't think I'm ready to deal with PTI fanboys.

I need some time-out, man!

Azadkashmir said:
had problem in primary school it was speaking english and I did not know how to socialize with other kids. You get picked on, forced to do errands and also become the punch bag in the group.
However i am good at fixing things.
Click to expand...

Yeah, I know that feeling!

Sucks being treated like an Omega by the society, but it is what it is.
 

Similar threads

Fish
  • Locked
Do you wipe your arse?
2
Replies
29
Views
711
Hyde
Hyde
StormBreaker
Discussion: Quranism, Quranists. Share your views
2
Replies
17
Views
697
StormBreaker
StormBreaker
ghazi52
Nobel Prize winner Katalin Karikó was ‘demoted 4 times’ at her old job.
Replies
1
Views
258
Kuru
Kuru
GamoAccu
Why is India so dirty?
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
2K
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
TheSolution
Pakistan's intelligence failure at controlling domestic narratives effectively and poor information warfare
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
92
Views
3K
Olympus81
O

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom