So long, Boogers!

I only joined months ago so can't say I share the feelings of other members here. Heck, I don't feel any sense of loss or remorse, quite frankly! Besides, the whole forum was riddled with pro-PTI whiners, and it was getting kind of annoying having to wade through all their snot and tears on a regular basis, heh!



I'm not easily rattled and good at handling insults, having spent years in human cesspools known as Twitter and Reddit, but their constant, incessant whining was starting to get on my nerves... at least a little bit! There, I said it. Happy?!



I mean, every single fuckin' topic was getting hijacked by these crybabies, as if there wasn't enough space for them on the likes of Facebook and Twitter to shed their endless tears and vent out their 'frustration.'



Imran Khan is rotting away in jail, deal with it. All major politicians have spent time behind bars. Doing time has become sort of a rite of passage for local politicians, so just go with it!



But nope, no one would listen. And now these characters have finally taken down this (apparently) great forum!



Anyhoo... well, I'm not sure if there's much left to say.



Well, there's one more thing: Just because someone disagrees or perhaps challenges your strongly held political beliefs doesn't necessarily make them your political opponent, your enemy, your arch nemesis, or whatever.



Learn to handle criticism, learn to look beyond your strongly held beliefs or perhaps your own "misery." Try to understand where the other fellow is coming from with an open mind. He may be up to something for all you know!



You may think you know everything, but you don't. And if you've a bias and have a serious "hard-on" for someone then you're already tunnel visioned, incapable of looking at the big picture, incapable of understanding.



I, for one, learn new things every day even though I'm pretty damn ancient at 34 and counting.



Heck, even The Great Pappy Adam himself made a mistake and was banished from the heavens. Who are we in front of him?



Nothing!



Anyhow, there you have it. My final rant. My last goodbye.



Read it, Live it, Love it.



Savvy?!