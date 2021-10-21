What's new

So i want to pre order the new Google Pixel 6 pro...and its sold out

Apollon

Apollon

Sep 27, 2021
That sucks do much. I want preorder the new Google Pixel 6 pro, which gets released at 28th octobre. When you order till 27th octobre you get Bose noise councelling headphones for free.

Thing is...its sold out evrywhere. The google store offers a waiting list. I already had one in my basket and when i went to pay it was empty again. ARGHHHHH
 
My suggestion is to never buy this shitty phone it has very common problems of hardware, I bought pixal 5a pin pack from karachi sadar, 3days later it failed to restart and couldn’t able to get out from Google loop , after contacting with many technicians i came to know through google forum it has Common issue with RAM and motherboard, i wasted my 70k on this shit but my cousin still has one which is working fine
 
I started with Pixel 3Xl and never had any issues. Great phone and amazing performance
 
Google have a very reputation for supporting their hardware (ask Nexus table owners!), they are worse than Samsung and all of the android phone providers.

Best are apple which you can get software patches and upgrades for several years after purchase where most android only promise 2 upgrades.
 
I dont like Apple. All i have is from Google. ^^
 
Don't worry...Black Friday, Christmas/New Year sales are just around the corner...more deals will come.
5 year software support is promised for this Google phone...
...and Google is also trying to extend it for other Android phones but that's dependent on other companies(that make those phones) as well.
 
high school kids like you should be focusing on ur studies and not materialistic junk. thats why your country is bankrupt and spiralling downwards.
 
We have 6% economic growth and an monthly income over 500% over your country. I really dont diss 3rd world countries but seeing people from developing countries making such crazy claims about an EU nation is outright bizarre.
Google phones have the best cameras of any phones. The iPhone cant compete with that. Thats where i base my decission on.

I had an iPhone. It overheated after just one week and i returned it and got my money back. Thats why i switched to google.
 
Have you looked into OnePlus? They're pretty much stock with nice features. Not sure about the camera on the latest ones. No free headphones I'm guessing
 
I´ve decided to wait for christmas. The Pixel 6 Pro gets super good ratings now so i guess i just gonna wait few weeks.
 
Well, I hope by now you've managed to snag that elusive Pixel 6 Pro and those coveted Bose headphones. The tech world moves fast, and scoring those deals can feel like a race against time. If you've still got an older device lying around, you might want to consider giving it a new home. Sell Google Pixel, it could make some space for your shiny new gadget and maybe even put some cash back in your pocket. There are reputable platforms out there that make selling your tech a breeze.
 

