_NOBODY_
So does private equity own everything?
00:00—01:18: Intro
01:18—03:05: Defining private equity
03:05—05:04: Private equity's huge footprint
05:04—06:23: How buyouts work
06:23—10:27: What happens to the bought out
10:27—13:14: How did PE get so big?
13:14—14:34: PE executives are rich af
14:34—16:33: But what about the returns?
16:33—17:57: Breaking news
17:57—19:21: Existential crisis
19:21—19:59: Stuffing their privates