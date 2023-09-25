What's new

So does private equity own everything?

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jan 6, 2016
Messages
3,202
Reaction score
4
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

So does private equity own everything?



00:00—01:18: Intro
01:18—03:05: Defining private equity
03:05—05:04: Private equity's huge footprint
05:04—06:23: How buyouts work
06:23—10:27: What happens to the bought out
10:27—13:14: How did PE get so big?
13:14—14:34: PE executives are rich af
14:34—16:33: But what about the returns?
16:33—17:57: Breaking news
17:57—19:21: Existential crisis
19:21—19:59: Stuffing their privates
 

Similar threads

_NOBODY_
How To Reduce Your Electricity Bill To Zero? Ft. Bilal Naeem
Replies
0
Views
82
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
A. Rauf Ganatra: Unveiling Niche Markets, Denims Fashion & Export Businesses Insights
Replies
0
Views
238
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
Dr. Sohail Naqvi: CEO Knowledge Streams, HEC, LUMS, IT Jobs, Export & Soft Skills
Replies
0
Views
233
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
Azam Jamil: Tourism, Burn Hall College, Education System and Hospitality Training
Replies
2
Views
465
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
Solution To Millions Of Pakistani Girls Who Have No Access To Education - Fajer Rabia
Replies
1
Views
182
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom