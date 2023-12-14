Snubbed by the U.S. on Aid, Ukraine Turns to Bickering Europe ​

Zelensky hopes for EU pledge of $54 billion, but fights with Hungary cloud deal’s chance ​

Updated Dec. 14, 2023 7:48 am ETUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Oslo, is expected to address European leaders on Thursday. PHOTO: PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE OFFICE/ZUMA PRESSBRUSSELS—Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, having failed to secure new commitments for weapons from the U.S. this week, shifts his attention to Europe, where a fight is deepening over how to keep Ukraine’s government running during its war with Russia.While less visible than guns and ammunition, the aid is no less vital for Ukraine’s survival. The European Union has provided Kyiv with billions of euros in crucial funding that has allowed it to keep hospitals, schools and power plants running, pay veterans’ benefits and rebuild homes.A four-year budget package valued at more than $54 billion will be at the center of disputes when EU leaders gather today for a scheduled summit amid acrimony over the bloc’s approach to Ukraine.Not long ago, the gathering was envisioned as a chance for the EU to cement its long-term commitment to Ukraine in its struggle against Russia, by not only agreeing on a multiyear financial-aid package but also formally inviting Kyiv to start negotiations toward becoming a member of the 27-country bloc.