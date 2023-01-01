What's new

Snow fall of session 2022/2023

Tourist throng hill stations after snowfall​

KDA officials have been put on high alert to facilitate tourists, locals

Zulfikar Ali
January 01, 2023


a mesmerising view of the first snowfall of winter in ayubia photo ppi


A mesmerising view of the first snowfall of winter in Ayubia. PHOTO: PPI

BALAKOT: Tourists and nature lov- ers from across the country thronged the scenic valleys of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following the recent snowfall.

After the snowfall in the mountainous regions, tourists have been flocking to parts of Mansehra, Shogran, Kaghan, Naran and other hill stations in large numbers.

Those who are fond of snow and snow-related games had fun playing with snowballs while others enjoyed sliding down small ascents.

Sources said following the orders of the provincial government, the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) staff remained on the roads with machinery and equipment.

They said officials were present at various places in Kaghan Valley to provide a round-the-clock response in case of any kind of an emergency.

Earlier, KDA staff cleared the snow from the Mansehra- Naran-Jalkhad (MNJ) Road for locals and tourists using heavy machinery.

Tourists were instructed to abide by safety SOPs and hire professional drivers to drive to various hill stations. Sources said they were also advised to use chains on the tyres to drive on slippery roads.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan.

Foggy conditions are likely to prevail in the upper parts of Punjab, Sindh, and plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. During the last twenty-four hours, cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country, while very cold weather was experienced in north Balochistan.

However, drizzle and snowfall occurred at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Very cold and dry weather is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Abbottabad, Nathiagali, Naran, Muzaffarabad, Neelam Valley, Rawalakot, Kaghan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Gilgit, Skardu, Astore and Hunza Valley from Saturday to Wednesday, the met office said.

Frost is likely during morning hours while very cold and dry weather is likely in Ziarat and adjoining areas during the next few days.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -14, Astore 10, Kalam, Gupis -8, Kalat -7, Ziarat -6, Hunza, Malamjabba and Parachinar -5 centigrade.
 
River Indus.... Jan 2023


323872598_3243422089303230_6191403994888386271_n.jpg
 
Shangala Top...

323278459_485989790275091_6133322370965330690_n.jpg




Shogran , Kaghan Valley KPK..

325556725_481500370831167_918528042275056322_n.jpg




325535231_749551626596996_3125235950153097708_n.jpg



Kumrat Valley, KPK..

322717715_1339877386853888_3851465236532195326_n.jpg
 
The Hannan Lake, Quetta, Balochistan...

326273362_502135475364985_8737164172445557009_n.jpg
 

