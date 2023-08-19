SMQ confirms meeting foreign diplomats including the US ambassador to lobby for the release of Imran Khan

Xestan
PTI team seeks US, other envoys’ help for Imran release
MATEEN HAIDER
August 18, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper
ISLAMABAD - Violating its own policy slogan “absolutely not”, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is asking powerful western ambassadors to intervene and get PTI chief Imran Khan out of the Attock prison.
Highly credible sources told The Nation that PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi held another breakfast meeting with US Ambassador Donald Blome at the residence of Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan here the other day.
The meeting was also attended by High Commissioner of United Kingdom to Pakistan Jane Marriott, Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Leslie Scanlon, EU Ambassador to Pakistan Riina Kionka, Norwegian Ambassador to Pakistan Per Albert Iisaas and Indonesian Ambassador Adam Tugio.
The sources said Senator Ali Zafar also accompanied Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the meeting. On the occasion, the diplomatic community was briefed about the conditions in which Imran Khan is being kept in Attock prison. The PTI team also discussed cipher issue with the US Ambassador and case registration against Imran Khan. The PTI team urged the ambassadors to play their role in saving Imran Khan.
