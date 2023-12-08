What's new

SMIC is now pursuing 5nm chipset technology and it might be for Huawei

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
65,956
-55
99,521
Country
China
Location
China

SMIC is now pursuing 5nm chipset technology and it might be for Huawei​

December 8, 2023

SMIC chipset huawei


A supply chain report revealed that China’s largest semiconductor company, SMIC, is now pursuing an advanced 5nm chipset technology and Huawei could be the biggest beneficiary of this new achievement.

The revelation is part of the current market demand for Blank Mask and Pellicle, two of the key components in chipset processing technology.

Korean media TheLec reported that the supply shortage of semiconductor photomasks and pellicles will grow after China’s semiconductor breakthrough. Subsequently, the blank mask company S&S recorded a boom in business increasing 20% YoY this year.

A blank mask is a core part of a photomask used in the semiconductor lithography process. A blank mask and a photomask can be compared to a film before and after taking a photograph.

It is made by depositing a metal light-shielding film and an anti-reflection film on high-purity quartz and then applying a photoresist. If a semiconductor circuit pattern is engraved on this, it becomes a photomask.

On the other hand, a Pellicle is a thin, transparent membrane that covers a photomask during the production flow. It works as a dust cover to prevent particles and contaminants from falling on the mask.
Pellicles could make photomask durability more stable and provide it longevity. As a result, this would lead down the production cost.

Industry analyst believes that the current supply of deep ultraviolet process is not up to the increasing demand, which could expand by next year.

The current lack of supplies is created by the unexpected expansion in market demand with the use of the 7nm DUV process by China’s SMIC.

Photomasks produced by Chinese mask shops are low-quality and manufacturers are requiring more mask outsourcing, says an industry insider. SMIC’s 7nm through DUV uses a large number of photomasks as compared to the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) process.

The insider also shared that SMIC is also pursuing 5nm chipset processing technology through DUV. This would further escalate the use of photomask in the industry.

For now, SMIC made no announcements regarding the 5nm chipset process or its preparations but the current phase of its 7nm output is reportedly claimed by Huawei. So, we could expect, Huawei to be the largest shareholder in this technology, if it comes out.

www.huaweicentral.com

SMIC is now pursuing 5nm chipset technology and it might be for Huawei

A supply chain report revealed that China’s largest semiconductor company, SMIC, is now pursuing an advanced 5nm chipset technology and Huawei could be the biggest beneficiary of this new achievement. The revelation is part of the current market demand for Blank Mask and Pellicle, two of the key...
www.huaweicentral.com www.huaweicentral.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

onebyone
Tom's Hardware U.S. Cannot Halt China's Semiconductor Advance to 5nm: Ex TSMC VP
Replies
2
Views
253
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
beijingwalker
Huawei Can ‘Disrupt The Competitive Dynamic’ Between Competitors If It Expands The Kirin 9000S To Less Expensive Phones, Says Report
Replies
1
Views
502
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Nan Yang
Former TSMC Exec: US Can't Stop Chinese Chip Advances
Replies
5
Views
174
Han Patriot
H
beijingwalker
Chip Breakthrough Sends U.S. Scrambling For New Measures To Stifle Huawei
Replies
4
Views
349
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China’s YMTC makes world’s most advanced memory chip in ‘surprise technology leap’: TechInsights report
Replies
3
Views
423
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom