Small Illinois town of 9,000 approves $2 billion Chinese-owned EV battery factory - despite protests from loca

Small Illinois town of 9,000 approves $2 billion Chinese-owned EV battery factory - despite protests from local residents who say the company is 'un-American'
- Gotion will build the plant in Manteno, bringing $536 million in state incentives, creating 2,600 jobs and pushing forward Gov's desire to make Illinois an EV hub
- The issue was voted 5-1 in favor on Monday, where dozens of locals came to protest the project - holding signage reading 'go home Gotion'
PUBLISHED: 21:44, 5 December 2023 | UPDATED: 22:05, 5 December 2023
A Small Illinois town of just 9,000 people has approved the construction of a $2 billion Chinese-owned electric vehicle battery factory - despite protests from local residents who say the company is 'un-American.'
The village board in Manteno, Illinois, approved a zoning change that clears the way for constructing the Gotion Inc. manufacturing plant - but the decision has divided locals.
Gotion's plant is set to bring $536 million in state incentives, creating 2,600 local jobs and will push forward Governor J.B. Pritzker's desire to make Illinois an EV hub.
The company is a California-based subsidiary of Gotion High-Tech of China. It has been operating in the US for nearly a decade, and is 30 percent owned by Volkswagen.
The factory is set to be built on 150-acre land where an abandoned Kmart warehouse distribution currently sits, near Interstate Highway 57.
The issue was voted 5-1 in favor on Monday, where dozens of locals came to protest in opposition of the project - holding signage reading 'go home Gotion.'
Many were fearful of Chinese influence that may seep into the town.
Other locals, however, crowded the room with 'Go for Gotion' signs.
Gotion will now have to pass through the village's permitting process after winning the vote in the small town.
According to the Chicago Tribune, Manteno Mayor Timothy Nugent said: 'I hate to see the town divided.
'Believe me, there's views on all sides and no one has a monopoly on the right views.'
Manteno resident Kerri Rolniak said: 'We're upset. We're mad. We feel that they're being very un-American. They're all about themselves. It should be about we the people. And it wasn't about we the people. It was about their agenda.'
Patrick Young, president of the Kankakee and Iroquois Building Trades, said: 'It's going to generate revenue.
'Listen, not every student that's going to Manteno High School is going to go to college. Manufacturing is gone from Kankakee County. This is bringing manufacturing back. And I think it's a good start.'
Pritzker's spokesperson said following the vote: 'We look forward to continuing to work with the village to meet our clean energy goals and continue expanding the state's manufacturing footprint.'
This comes just weeks after town leaders in Michigan kicked out their predecessors in a seismic vote over plans to bring a Chinese-linked factory to their rural idyll and blasted claims that the project is a 'done deal' as 'hogwash'.
Last month, Green Charter Township's five incumbent board members were voted out in a recall election after they backed proposals by Chinese-owned firm Gotion for a $2.4billion EV battery plant.
The town's new leaders wasted no time in stamping their authority, changing the locks on the local government building hours after their victory.
The grassroots backlash has been hailed as democracy in action after many of the area's 3,200 residents raised national security and environmental concerns over the project, which lies around 50 miles east of Lake Michigan.
But Gotion and Green Charter's ousted town boss Jim Chapman have both suggested attempts to fight back are futile.
Gotion recently sent a letter to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) saying they consider the plant 'a done deal' and they're moving forward with many facets of the project.
But Green Charter's new town chief, supervisor Jason Kruse, told DailyMail.com that Gotion 'can be stopped, 100 percent'.
'There's a lot of holes that can be pulled apart and we can dissect this project,' he said.
New township trustee and physical therapist Jeff Thorne, 64, described claims the project was a 'done deal' as 'hogwash'.
'I've had a number of people ask me this locally: 'Don't you think no matter what you do, it's going to happen anyway?' he told DailyMail.com.
'I tell them, 'no'. I wouldn't be in this fight. I wouldn't be involved in this if I thought it was fruitless, if it was a done deal. There are a lot of things that can be done.'
China is a leader in the global supply chain for advanced batteries and other green technology.
Gotion is to be paid $175million in direct taxpayer funding to help it build its battery plant in Michigan.
State Governor Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D.) has welcomed the investment, which she said would create 2,350 'good-paying jobs'.