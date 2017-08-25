Slave-trade of Chitral in 19th century

Proceedings of the Royal Geographical Society of London, 1869 ;



Prior to the 19th century, Chitral was a centre for slave trade in the region.. [Britannica]From Journal of Asiatic Society of Bengal , 1865 ;""The females of Kash-kar (old name of Chitral) are remarkable for their beauty, which is said to surpass that of the Siah-posh women, who are so much celebrated for their good looks. A great many people are yearly sold into slavery ; and a boy or a girl can, generally, be purchased for one hundred rupees. The more comely of the females fetch high prices, varying from five hundred to one thousand rupees. Two or three hundred slaves are sent annually into Turkestan , by the Darwan Pass of Badakhshan, and constitute one of the chief exports from the country".From Imperial Gazetteer of India, 1908 ;"The practice of selling Kho women, proverbial for their beauty, in Peshawar, Kabul, and Badakhshan, was formerly recognized as a legitimate source of revenue, and made Chitral a great resort of slave-dealers. Of recent years, however, the market for slaves has become circumscribed, and the system is now limited to the sale of girl children to supply the harems of Kabul, Badakhshan, and a few other territories."From