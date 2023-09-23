Škoda Auto enters Vietnam

Viet
Congrats Skoda
30,000 cars from CKD kits will be assembled per year in Vietnam.
Vietnam launch: Škoda Auto celebrates key internationalisation milestone - Škoda Storyboard
Mladá Boleslav/Hanoi, 23 September 2023 – Škoda Auto has taken an important step in its internationalisation strategy today with its entry into the Vietnamese market. A celebratory event took place with representatives of the Vietnamese and Czech governments alongside Škoda’s local distribution...
