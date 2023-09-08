What's new

SK Hynix Isn't Sure How Its Chips Got in Huawei's New Phone

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 17, 2013
Messages
34,010
Reaction score
30
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.extremetech.com

SK Hynix Isn't Sure How Its Chips Got in Huawei's New Phone

The Huawei Mate 60 Pro is a mysterious phone that should not exist.
www.extremetech.com www.extremetech.com

It's been a few years since Huawei released a phone worthy of notice stateside, but the new Mate 60 Pro has raised eyebrows on both sides of the Pacific. It's not a particularly innovative phone, but it contains chips that shouldn't exist. In addition to the mysterious Kirin 9000s processor, teardowns have revealed what appear to be SK Hynix memory and NAND flash. This would be a significant violation of US trade sanctions, but the South Korean firm says it's looking into how Huawei got the chips.

Huawei was vague about many aspects of the Mate 60 Pro's hardware, but Chinese consumers have been poking around inside the phone since it launched. Multiple teardowns show at least two chips from SK Hynix inside, a 176-layer 4D NAND chip (UD310) and 512Gb LPDDR5 modules bearing model number HN8T25DEHKX077. It has at least moved on from releasing the same phone multiple times.

As far as anyone can tell, these are authentic SK Hynix parts, but the company professes its innocence, saying that it adheres to the US sanctions. Because SK Hynix relies on US technology to manufacture chips, it has no choice but to comply. Some have speculated that Huawei stockpiled SK Hynix components when it still had limited access to US markets in 2020 (that's when the U310 was released). But if that's the case, Huawei would be severely limited in the number of Mate 60 Pro phones it could produce.
 
Don't start a rumour. Bloomberg has already dismantled and proven that Huawei's new phone uses 100% Chinese parts.



Bloomberg: Huawei Teardown Shows Chip Breakthrough in Blow to US Sanctions


www.bloomberg.com

Huawei Teardown Shows Chip Breakthrough in Blow to US Sanctions

The company’s Mate 60 Pro is powered by SMIC’s 7nm chips, according to analysis that TechInsights conducted for Bloomberg News
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
A new Huawei phone has defeated US chip sanctions against China
2 3 4 5
Replies
70
Views
1K
DabbuSardar
DabbuSardar
beijingwalker
Huawei’s Stealth Phone Launch Energizes Chinese Chip Stocks, Huawei’s mystery phone rallies China in fight against US curbs
Replies
2
Views
251
StraightEdge
StraightEdge
F-22Raptor
U.S. CHIPS Funding Terms Will Severely Restrict Chinese Chips Industry
Replies
10
Views
599
大汉奸柳传志
大汉奸柳传志
MH.Yang
Bloomberg: Huawei Teardown Shows Chip Breakthrough in Blow to US Sanctions
Replies
3
Views
123
DF41
DF41
LKJ86
Huawei has unexpectedly unveiled the Mate 60 Pro flagship smartphone with Kirin 9000S, IP68, satellite calling and HarmonyOS 4.0 for a price of $960
2 3
Replies
44
Views
1K
hirobo2
hirobo2

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom