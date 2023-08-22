Six soldiers martyred in gun battle with terrorists in South Waziristan: ISPR

INDIAPOSITIVE
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Sep 20, 2014
- Messages
- 9,094
- Reaction score
- -28
- Country
- Location
Foot soliders are the ones paying the price for the disgusting deliberate actions of the Generals.Why matyred? They were killed and rather due to constant unprofessionalism of an army that is busy meddling in affairs of the state rather then doing its job.
ISPR needs to stop hiding behind religion and shaheeds. It has been doing this for so long. The whiskey drinking Genralz need to answer for this.
Foot soldiers are the most patriotic and are the first to lay down their lives for the nation. Their loss of life is always the supreme sacrifice. Nothing less.Why matyred? They were killed and rather due to constant unprofessionalism of an army
Foot soldiers are the most patriotic and are the first to lay down their lives for the nation. Their loss of life is always the supreme sacrifice. Nothing less.