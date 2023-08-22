What's new

Six soldiers martyred in gun battle with terrorists in South Waziristan: ISPR

Pakistan is forever locked in this brutal never ending assault.
The world is progressing, moving forward while Pakistan is declining further into the pits of hell every day.
Six sons lost their lives for what? Arrogant, whisky womanising, white western worshipping devil Generals?
 
Sad news. Soldiers losing life to violence like this, is worst that can happen to them.

May their families brave this loss and be able to move on.
 
Why matyred? They were killed and rather due to constant unprofessionalism of an army that is busy meddling in affairs of the state rather then doing its job.
ISPR needs to stop hiding behind religion and shaheeds. It has been doing this for so long. The whiskey drinking Genralz need to answer for this.
 
IceCold said:
Why matyred? They were killed and rather due to constant unprofessionalism of an army that is busy meddling in affairs of the state rather then doing its job.
ISPR needs to stop hiding behind religion and shaheeds. It has been doing this for so long. The whiskey drinking Genralz need to answer for this.
Click to expand...
Foot soliders are the ones paying the price for the disgusting deliberate actions of the Generals.
 
The Pakistan army is more focused on political engineering rather than securing the peace and security of Pakistan.

Keep in mind, this is the same army that facilitated the escape of many TTP terrorists from the custody of the military.

A proper banana republic.

Condolences to the deceased. It’s unfortunate they continue to suffer when the army leadership remains disconnected from the everyday threats faced by the soldiers.
 
IceCold said:
Why matyred? They were killed and rather due to constant unprofessionalism of an army
Click to expand...
Foot soldiers are the most patriotic and are the first to lay down their lives for the nation. Their loss of life is always the supreme sacrifice. Nothing less.
 
VkdIndian said:
Foot soldiers are the most patriotic and are the first to lay down their lives for the nation. Their loss of life is always the supreme sacrifice. Nothing less.
Click to expand...
I have stopped believing in this supreme sacrifice concept specially when it reeks unprofessionalism to its core. This isn't the first time soldiers have been killed nor will be the last. Yet neither the dynamics have changed nor tactics and neither there is a will to do so. A servicing member once said to me it's easy to support a family of the soldier killed then providing them with the right equipment. This is the thinking prevailing. On top the top brass isn't even interested. Their interests are developing DHAs, manipulating, making and breaking governments.
Such people don't get to hide their gross incompetence and failures behind religion or martyr.
 

