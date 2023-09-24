What's new

Six or seven’ Muslim countries to make peace with Israel after Saudis: report

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 20, 2014
Messages
9,218
Reaction score
-28
Country
India
Location
India
www.dawn.com

‘Six or seven’ Muslim countries to make peace with Israel after Saudis: report

Israel Foreign Minister Eli Cohen says “peace with Saudi Arabia means peace with the greater Muslim world”.
www.dawn.com

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has stated that “six or seven” Muslim countries could “make peace” with Israel if it signed a peace agreement with Saudi Arabia, according to a report.

The Jerusalem Post said that Cohen made the remarks while speaking to Kan News following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.

The publication quoted Cohen as saying that “peace with Saudi Arabia means peace with the greater Muslim world”.

“There are at least another six or seven countries that I have met with —significant Muslim countries with which we do not have relations — that are interested [in peace],” the minister said.

According to the report, Cohen said the countries were in Africa and Asia but declined to name them. He later said that only some had been directly in touch with him.

US President Joe Biden is hoping to transform the Middle East — and score an election-year diplomatic victory — by securing recognition of the Jewish state by Saudi Arabia.

In his speech at the UNGA, Netanyahu said he believed his country was on the cusp of peace with Saudi Arabia, predicting it could be clinched by Biden and reshape the Middle East.

Yet, amid urging by Riyadh and Washington that the Palestinians be included in the diplomacy, Netanyahu said that Palestinians should not be allowed to veto the regional dealmaking.

Last week, Netanyahu said the ambitious US-backed deal to normalise relations with Saudi Arabia was possible, as he met Biden in New York.

Saudi Arabia has been one of the biggest backers of the Palestinian cause and has repeatedly stated that it needed to see a Palestinian state before taking up normalisation with Israel.

Washington has been pressing its traditional ally Riyadh to sign a normalisation deal with Israel, which would be its biggest diplomatic win in the region, following similar agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco, known as the Abraham Accords.
 
Lol Nope, our stance doesnt have anything to do with Saudi

1695547302521.png

1695547267500.png


www.theguardian.com

Indonesia warns it will 'adjust' policies if Australia moves Israel embassy

Threat joins backlash from Middle East over possible move of embassy to Jerusalem
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

www.timesofisrael.com

Australia pledges to reinstate use of term ‘Occupied Palestinian Territories’

Foreign minister says Canberra will also formally harden its position on West Bank settlements, calling them a 'significant obstacle to peace'
www.timesofisrael.com www.timesofisrael.com
 

Similar threads

D
Joe Biden makes his big Middle East push: a Saudi Arabia-Israel pact
Replies
5
Views
374
Falcon29
Falcon29
StraightEdge
Saudi-Israel talks for normalization have ended.
Replies
13
Views
267
Beny Karachun
Beny Karachun
The SC
Biden Aides and Saudis Explore Defense Treaty Modeled After Asian Pacts
Replies
0
Views
60
The SC
The SC
D
Biden dispatches top adviser for talks with Saudi crown prince on normalizing relations with Israel
Replies
9
Views
667
kingQamaR
K
The SC
An American delegation heads to Saudi Arabia amid the Biden administration's normalization efforts
Replies
3
Views
227
Novus ordu seclorum
N

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom