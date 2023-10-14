What's new

Six labourers gunned down during sleep in Balochistan’s Turbat

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
100,180
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
,..,.,,.

Six labourers gunned down during sleep in Balochistan’s Turbat: police

Abdullah Zehri
October 14, 2023


People gather at a local hospital in Turbat where the injured and the bodies were brought on Saturday morning. — Photo provided by author


People gather at a local hospital in Turbat where the injured and the bodies were brought on Saturday morning.

Unidentified gunmen fatally shot six labourers in Turbat in Balochistan’s Kech district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

District Police Officer (DPO) Imam Bux told Dawn.com that the incident occurred in the early hours of the day when a group of armed men barged into a residence in Turbat’s Satellite Town area and indiscriminately shot the labourers.

The victims had been based in the house of a local contractor and were there for construction work when they became the target of the attack, the officer added.

“Upon being alerted, the police arrived at the scene promptly.”

DPO Bux said that a case would be registered at the CTD Police Station, and an investigation was underway to establish the motive behind the incident.

The injured were identified as Rizwan, Shehbaz, Wasim, Shafiq Ahmed, Muhammad Naeem, Ghulam Mustafa and Touheed, with the police confirming that Shehbaz and Wasim were siblings.

Interim Balochistan Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of lives and called for an official report from the relevant authorities.

He strongly condemned the incident, emphasising that the targeting of innocent labourers was reprehensible.

He asked the investigators to thoroughly examine the incident from all perspectives and provide a comprehensive report, underscoring the need to utilise all available resources to apprehend those responsible.

Separately, Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar mourned the lives lost in the attack and called upon law enforcement agencies to be swift in apprehending the individuals responsible for the incident.

The incident serves as a grim reminder of a 2015 tragedy in Turbat when gunmen killed 20 construction workers and injured three others in a pre-dawn attack on a labourers’ camp near Turbat. In a similar manner, the Kuch victims were targeted while they were asleep at their camp.


www.dawn.com

Six labourers gunned down during sleep in Balochistan’s Turbat: police

DPO says police are probing the motive and actively working to apprehend the attackers.
www.dawn.com
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
13 labourers killed in late night roadside blast in North Waziristan:
Replies
2
Views
354
Darth Vader
Darth Vader
Kingdom come
Teacher killed on blasphemy allegation in Turbat
2
Replies
17
Views
657
Longhorn
L
HAIDER
At least 53 killed, scores injured in suicide blast near 12th Rabiul Awwal procession in Mastung: officials
Replies
10
Views
675
Hero786
Hero786
HAIDER
At least 15 injured in five separate grenade blasts in Balochistan
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG
ghazi52
At least 52 killed, scores injured in suicide blast near 12th Rabiul Awwal procession in Mastung:
Replies
8
Views
336
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom