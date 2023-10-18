What's new

Sisi wants depopulation (ethnic cleansing) of Gaza

Sissy massacred thousands of unarmed civilians of his own country in cold blood with full approval of the western countries. What he's proposing here is a lot more humane in comparison.
 
I think that he is calling Israel's bluff..

Israel wants to send the Palestinians into Egypt, from where they will of course never return.

He is saying send them to Israel, something Israel will never do.
 
He would love it if they did send them to the Negev desert.
 
This is a bit misleading.

Isreal wants to expel Palestinians living in Gaza to the Sinai, so they can ethnically cleanse and annex Gaza. Egypt opposes this and here Sisi is (sarcastically) saying that if Israel wants to move the Palestinians living in Gaza they can move them within Israel, not to Egypt.

That said, the callous tone with which he speaks of ethnic cleansing and Israel "exterminating" the resistance is quite disturbing.
 
Exactly. He even said the displacement of Gazans to Egypt would be the end of the Palestinian cause. He said that because everybody is proposing to Egypt to host the Gazans in the desert. He responded by saying then why Israel host in the endless space of the Negev desert.

www.middleeastmonitor.com

Israeli diplomat: There's endless space in Egypt's Sinai Desert for Gaza's civilians

Israeli diplomat Danny Ayalon tells an Al Jazeera reporter there is 'endless space' for Gaza's civilians in Egypt's Sinai Desert and that they should all be moved there, saying Israel...
www.middleeastmonitor.com www.middleeastmonitor.com
 
Indeed. However, I am more interested in when that American slave will finally dare to send aid into Gaza to stop 2 million Palestinians from starving to death. His masters have given him permission, so I hope it will be very soon.
 
US may object to ethnic cleansing and genocide. Arabs don't give a damn about other Arabs. Sisi the Magnificent tells Egyptians to starve and take opiods to numb their senses as the price of progress.
 

