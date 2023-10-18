Sisi wants depopulation (ethnic cleansing) of Gaza

Novus ordu seclorum
He would love it if they did send them to the Negev desert.I think that he is calling Israel's bluff..
Israel wants to send the Palestinians into Egypt, from where they will of course never return.
He is saying send them to Israel, something Israel will never do.
I only heard of dirty and evil Jews.it is said he is crypto jew
read protocols, talmud, communist revolution in russia , rothschilds.I only heard of dirty and evil Jews.
Exactly. He even said the displacement of Gazans to Egypt would be the end of the Palestinian cause. He said that because everybody is proposing to Egypt to host the Gazans in the desert. He responded by saying then why Israel host in the endless space of the Negev desert.This is a bit misleading.
Isreal wants to expel Palestinians living in Gaza to the Sinai, so they can ethnically cleanse and annex Gaza. Egypt opposes this and here Sisi is (sarcastically) saying that if Israel wants to move the Palestinians living in Gaza they can move them within Israel, not to Egypt.
That said, the callous tone with which he speaks of ethnic cleansing and Israel "exterminating" the resistance is quite disturbing.
Indeed. However, I am more interested in when that American slave will finally dare to send aid into Gaza to stop 2 million Palestinians from starving to death. His masters have given him permission, so I hope it will be very soon.Exactly. He even said the displacement of Gazans to Egypt would be the end of the Palestinian cause. He said that because everybody is proposing to Egypt to host the Gazans in the desert. He responded by saying then why Israel host in the endless space of the Negev desert.
Israeli diplomat: There's endless space in Egypt's Sinai Desert for Gaza's civiliansIsraeli diplomat Danny Ayalon tells an Al Jazeera reporter there is 'endless space' for Gaza's civilians in Egypt's Sinai Desert and that they should all be moved there, saying Israel...www.middleeastmonitor.com
What does crypto Jew mean? Working for them or inducted to actually be accepted as one?read protocols, talmud, communist revolution in russia , rothschilds.
for example change their name, religion to blend in but secretly they are still a jew.What does crypto Jew mean? Working for them or inducted to actually be accepted as one?
Oh yeah, many such cases. Soviet Union was full of such.for example change their name, religion to blend in but secretly they are still a jew.