Sinoamerican Empire

I think, after the two main challeges (covid and ukraine war) to world order several years ago, it's time to remember a 2015 George Soros article:
George Soros June 2015: https://www.georgesoros.com/2015/06/16/a-partnership-with-china-to-avoid-world-war/
Coldly thinking: Who's the main beneficiary of last big challenges to world?
Ukraine war:
Main beneficiary: China
Covid Crisis:
Main beneficary: China
Both crisis required a level of USA collusion, partially or totally.
USA was the main instigator of Ukraine war.
And USA hasn't asked for responsabilities to China due to Covid crisis.
China allowed Chinese infected citizens to travel world wide when they already knew the illness existence.
USA is the only country strong enough to ask China repairements due to covid, but they ask nothing about that.
So I think it's not foolish if we start to think in the terms of a relatively secret sinoamerican alliance, different from other alliances. e.g: China wont never tolerate to be a vassal and have traitors loyals to USA inside their government, like the West European corrupt vassals allow. It's a alliance of mutual respect, that it's higher than other historical USA alliances like European or Japanese.
Ukraine war is the best example of USA backstabbing European vassals idiots to favor the new Sinoamerican alliance.
European corrupt vassals remain quiet because they are corrupt and they get bagfuls of American money, but they one day will discover that money is not useful when a Russian nuke is drop over their empty heads.
