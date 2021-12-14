Singaporeans explain what it’s like working for a Chinese tech company

Maritime firms opting for foreigners EMPLOYERS in the maritime sector say that foreign applicants often pip Singaporeans to the job because of a sense that they are more willing to work under the tough conditions in the industry. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Singapore has a sizeable marine industries hiring 170,000 people and very few Singaporeans. The reason given by big boss is Singaporeans are lazy and stupid. The MSM just parrot the entire lines of big boss and not a single voice of workers is heard.This is is disgusting government that seek to permanently exclude her citizens in all domain, even preferring to hire inferior + experienced labors rather than highly educated locals.The Koreans and Japans are paying first world wage and giving first world working conditions to the workers and they prosper. Even the Hyundai and Mitsubishi shipyard are not particularly run by smart leaders, these people are infinitely better than leaders of Singapore maritime industries.******************Employers in the maritime sector say that foreign applicants often pip Singaporeans to the job because of a sense that they are more willing to work under the tough conditions in the industry.As few young Singaporeans are drawn to the job, the industry also suffers from a lack of a ready pool of skilled and experienced locals to tap in recent years.Singapore has more than 5,000 maritime companies that employ 170,000 people. However, the bulk of the seafaring jobs are filled by foreigners from countries such as Indonesia and the Philippines. The sector contributes 7 per cent to Singapore's GDP.Companies prefer to rely on experienced foreigners who can do the job with minimal training rather than hire fresh Singaporean graduates and train them from scratch.