Singapore to import 4000 foreign nurses in one year

Yet another initiative of local and foreign workers exploitation

*************

Close to 4,000 new nurses will be progressively brought on board by the end of 2023 as part of the Ministry of Health's (MOH) efforts to replace those "lost" to other countries and to expand the Singapore workforce, Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung said on Monday (Nov 21).

Mr Ong said this was a "significant" number, making up about 10 per cent of the current nursing workforce. The amount is also 700 more than the number of nurses onboarded last year.

Earlier this year, Parliament heard that the attrition rate among local and foreign nurses in the public sector increased last year, compared to 2020.

Among locals, the attrition was 7.4 per cent in 2021, up from 5.4 per cent the previous year. For foreign nurses, attrition more than doubled year on year to 14.8 per cent in 2021, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health Rahayu Mahzam told Parliament on Aug 2.


Close to 4,000 new nurses to be added to Singapore workforce by end of 2023: Ong Ye Kung

The Health Minister also gave an update on median wait times at hospital emergency departments, noting that they have dropped from around seven hours to about four hours.
Singaporean are dead meat.

GoS is useless . In the past, Singapore can still hire nurses from China. But today salary is so low that no one from China is interested. Now even China has better salary and working conditions that no one is coming.

Singapore move from exploiting workers from one countries to another. Once the country develop Singapore got to hire from elsewhere.

Singapore is running out of time.

I also wonder why cant Singapore be hiring all Pinoy nurses. Pinoy workers are far better than Indians. Singapore salary is still attractive to Pinoy.

GoS really love India.

**********

Interest from Indian nurses to work in Singapore amid manpower shortage here

This comes as Singapore looks to add about 4,000 new nurses to the workforce by end of the year, with two-thirds of them from overseas.
