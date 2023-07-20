Singapore has overtaken Japan as the world's most powerful passport — but where does Australia rank?

Vanguard One
Australian passport holders can travel to 186 international destinations without needing to first apply for a visa. (ABC News: Angelica Silva)
Every year, the world's passports are ranked according to how much power they wield.
And Australia's just got more powerful.
International citizen assistance firm, Henley & Partners, unveiled the list for 2023, and there's been a big shake-up in the number-one spot.
How are passports ranked?The Henley Passport Index is based on how many places people with those passports can access without a visa.
But the total score also includes countries that require passport holders to obtain a visa upon arrival, a visitor's permit or an electronic travel authority.
Henley & Partners bases its score out of 227 destinations, which includes countries as well as areas that aren't technically classified as countries, such as Taiwan.
However, it only ranks 199 passports.
The firm uses exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association to compile the index.
Who has the most powerful passport?It used to be Japan, which held the top spot for five years.
It's now been dethroned by Singapore, with its passport holders enjoying visa-free access to 192 countries.
The last time the South-East Asian city-state held the top spot was in 2021, before losing its position to Japan the following year.
Germany, Italy and Spain were tied in second place, each having access to 190 destinations.
Japan took the number three spot with 189 destinations, tied with France, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Luxembourg, and South Korea.
The United States, which ranked first in 2014, dropped to eighth, its lowest position yet.
Where does Australia rank?Australia has climbed up the rankings from 8th to 6th.
Its passport holders can travel to 186 destinations without a visa, or where they're able to obtain a visa, visitor's permit, or an electronic travel authority (ETA) upon arrival.
It's ranked alongside Hungary and Poland.
The lowest Australia's ranking has fallen to since the index was created in 2006 was 9th in 2019, 2010 and 2006.
Australia's highest ranking has been 6th in 2015, 2013 and 2012.
Which countries ranked the lowest?Afghanistan remains at the bottom of the index, with a visa-free access score of just 27.
It's followed by Iraq at 29, and Syria at 30 — the three weakest passports in the world.
Citizens in these countries have fewer travel options if they want to avoid encountering blocks or paperwork.
Did you know Australia has a new passport?In February this year, the Australian Passport Office began rolling out its new R Series passport.
The P Series passport on the left and the R Series passport on the right. (Supplied: Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade)
It is international best practice for countries to update their passports every 5-10 years to improve security features and refresh the design.
"The transition to the R Series is necessary now to continue to ensure the safety of Australians' identities to the highest possible standards," the Department of Home Affairs and Trade (DFAT) says.
DFAT also says this transition has been planned since 2015.
"To thwart document fraud, we must regularly upgrade the Australian passport’s security features."
Australia's previous P Series passport has been in use since 2014.
Do I need to replace my current passport?No.
Your current passport will remain a highly secure travel document until it expires, DFAT says.
But keep in mind that some airlines and foreign governments require travellers to carry passports with at least six months' validity beyond their planned stay.
You should check the entry requirements of the countries you plan to visit or transit through before you travel.
How long are wait times for passports?If you're applying for a new passport this year, be wary of potential delays.
Whether you apply in Australia or overseas, you should allow a minimum of six weeks to get a new passport, according to DFAT.
Travellers line up outside the Australian Passport Office in Melbourne in the hopes of having their travel documents printed.(Supplied: Katie Goldberg)
Back in August 2022, about 40,000 Australians had not received their passports after six weeks.
DFAT blamed the delays on continued "unprecedented demand" after 1.8 million Australians chose not to renew their passports while international borders were closed.
But it said the introduction of the new R Series passport would not increase wait times.
www.abc.net.au