Sindhi armed men gave warning to India, they will bombed Hindu temple, if Seema with 4 Children not returned

Hero786
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Sep 30, 2016
- Messages
- 314
- Reaction score
- 1
- Country
- Location
These armed men gave warning to India, by showing grenade, they will destroy Hindu temples in Punjab and Sindh, If India will not returned Seema with 4 Children
According to Awaz TV, a local Sindhi channel, all these are dacoit, including the video by armed men of Jakhrani Tribe.
This one requesting Sindh govt and jakhrani tribals to get back Seema and her 4 Children
According to Awaz TV, a local Sindhi channel, all these are dacoit, including the video by armed men of Jakhrani Tribe.
This one requesting Sindh govt and jakhrani tribals to get back Seema and her 4 Children