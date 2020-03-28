Sindh & Balochistan, Terrorism Watch

Amaa'n
This is NOT a discussion thread but a Daily SITREP thread on activities of terrorists in Balochistan.
It will also cover the activities of Terrorist groups sympathizers sitting in Europe & North America.
I repeat, it is NOT a discussion thread. Forum members are welcomed to contribute with relevant news on topic, share tweets, current activity. If you want to engage in discussion on any of the stuff posted here, please continue with the discussion on this thread. :
Thread Link for Discussion
@The Eagle @jaibi @Horus @Arsalan kindly make it a Sticky thread
