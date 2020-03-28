What's new

Sindh & Balochistan, Terrorism Watch

This is NOT a discussion thread but a Daily SITREP thread on activities of terrorists in Balochistan.
It will also cover the activities of Terrorist groups sympathizers sitting in Europe & North America.

I repeat, it is NOT a discussion thread. Forum members are welcomed to contribute with relevant news on topic, share tweets, current activity. If you want to engage in discussion on any of the stuff posted here, please continue with the discussion on this thread. :

Thread Link for Discussion

Sajid Hussain - Chief Editor Balochistan Times goes missing in Sweden. His whereabouts are not known since 2nd March 2020.
Sajid was in self exile since 2017, before that he was Assistant Editor / Deputy Editor @ The News International, Pakistan.

78787879789.JPG
779789879897.JPG


For last 6-7 months, attempts are being made to have increased coordination & working relationship b/w Sindhi separatists & terrorists operating in balochistan.
This statement will be 2nd such statement coming from SRA

798798987.JPG
 
Uploading some old stuff from my record


Presentation2.jpg


  • March 9th - Morning - Akeel Murad, Militant Commander resident of Awaran was killed by unknown men in Aas'pech, Saravan, Iran. Attackers drove a sky blue Peugeot car that fled from the scene after the crime. victim was attacked near a Check Post of Iranian forces near Kheyaban Murshid police station.
WhatsApp Image 2020-02-22 at 11.59.51.jpeg
 
Some quick analysis of attacks in Q-1 2020. Their can be further analysis based on the data available offline.

Key notes
  • BLF was most active group and had record number of attacks, major chunk of the attacks were Ambush, hinting towards the fact that militants had prior knowledge of the Military convoy movements
  • Heavy weaponry is being deployed by the Militants in large number of attacks, RPG 7, LMG (PKM) is being utilized
  • Snipers are deployed in Ambush attacks or when O.P (outposts) are attacked. They provide cover fire for assault team to close in
  • BRAS - has been utilized for targeted attacks on camps / O.Ps. Their attacks have resulted in most causalities
  • BLA - Central & BRA - Central - were largely inactive, all the attacks were carried out by BLA - Bashir Zeb Group & BRA - Bebagar Faction.
  • All four groups have separate accounts & would not claim responsibility for each other's attack. Hinting towards the fact that their are internal rifts.
  • BLA - Bashir Zeb Group & UBA had carried out atleast one joint operation (excluded from chart below). To be noted, BLA central always had differences with UBA. BLA Central Leadership have accused Mehran Marri (brother of Hyrbaryar Marri) of stealing funds from BLA & handing them to UBA. Weapons cache were stolen from BLA & handed to UBA. It is for this reason BLA Central never approved of working with UBA & BLF (BRA to an extent too).

Slide1.JPG
Slide2.JPG
Slide3.JPG


Even if the Pakistani agencies have the ability to abduct someone they wont do that in Sweden. Aftermath and pressure from European union outweighs the benefits
 
Ahmad Saleem said:
Even if the Pakistani agencies have the ability to abduct someone they wont do that in Sweden. Aftermath and pressure from European union outweighs the benefits
BATMAN said:
Moving FC in Baluchistan without armed drone cover is criminal negligence, irrespective FC has armor or not.
FC is not fit for the job, besides armored vehicles can be destroyed by foreign trained militias by man pads.
What's needed to field in Baluchistan is IFV.
Read1st post of this thread. It is Not a Discussion thread.
 
Ok than kindly explain your news items... what's it pointing at!
You are posting stuff from history... so is it alright, if we post news from history?
 
BATMAN said:
Ok than kindly explain your news items... what's it pointing at!
You are posting stuff from history... so is it alright, if we post news from history?
No, only current news allowed.....don't ruin the thread please
 

