Sindh Assembly stands dissolved​

,..,Kamran Tessori signs the summary under Article 112(1) of the Constitution of PakistanAugust 11, 2023Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori is signing the summary to dissolve Sindh Assembly under Article 112(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan on Friday, August 11, 2023. PHOTO: EXPRESSSindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Friday night dissolved the Sindh Assembly on the recommendation of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, according to a provincial government notification.The governor signed the summary under Article 112(1) of the Constitution, which empowered him to dissolve the provincial assembly within 48 hours if advised by the chief minister.Murad will continue as the chief minister until the caretaker government is appointed. The summary was sent to the governor on Friday evening. After that, the chief minister, along with his cabinet members, including Nasir Shah, Shabbir Bijarani, Murtaza Wahab and Saeed Ghani, held a meeting with him.Soon after the meeting, a notification was issued by the Sindh Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution Department that read: "As advised by the chief minister and in exercise of powers conferred upon me under clause (1) of Article 112 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and other provisions enabling me in this behalf, I, Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori, governor of Sindh, hereby dissolve the Provincial Assembly of Sindh on Friday, the 11th day of August, at 9pm.”Like the National Assembly, the provincial assembly that held its inaugural sessions on Aug 13, 2018, following the election on July 25 was set to expire on Saturday, Aug 12.As per the Constitution, if the assembly completes its term, the next general election will be held in 60 days. But if the term is not completed, even by a single day, the elections will be held in 90 days.Before the dissolution of Sindh Assembly, the lawmakers belonging to the treasury and opposition benches attended the last session and bid farewell to it, delivering their last speeches in the house.As the session started with Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in the chair, the members belonging to the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) shared their views on the five-year tenure.Some opposition members criticised the government policies, while the treasury members, including several ministers, appreciated it. Winding up the speeches, Chief Minister Murad said: "The Sindh Assembly is being dissolved today, a day before its tenure."Later, he presented his five-year performance, briefing the house about the government measures to cope with Covid-19, floods, development schemes, government incentives and jobs provided by his government in different departments.After the dissolution of the assembly, background negotiation on the caretaker set-up started between political parties, the chief minister and the leader of the opposition in the former assembly.The news pouring in from the various sources confirmed that the MQM and the GDA – the opposition parties – held a few meetings on the caretaker chief minister and other cabinet members.Sources privy to the development told The Express Tribune that the GDA had recently supported Opposition Leader Rana Ansar of the MQM on the condition that the chief minister and other cabinet members would be appointed with consultation."Both the parties have shared with each other the names for the post of chief minister. Ansar is expected to hold a meeting with Murad on Saturday (today) to evolve the consensus on the names," a source said.The source added that names of former bureaucrat Shoaib Siddiqui and Younus Dagha have come from the MQM’s side, while the GDA suggested the name of Dr Safar Abbasi.On the other hand, insiders in the PPP said that the party had suggested three names – Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar, Mumtaz Ali Shah, former Sindh chief secretary, and Siddique Memon, also a former Sindh chief secretary.