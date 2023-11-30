What's new

Sikh Assassinations: US Exposes Modi-Doval Hubris

www.riazhaq.com

Sikh Assassinations: US Exposes Modi-Doval Hubris

News, analysis and opinions about India, Pakistan, US, Canada, Europe, Mid East, South Asia, Silicon Valley, High Technology, Economy, Politics, World
www.riazhaq.com

The United States Department of Justice has filed an indictment alleging that an Indian agent hired an assassin to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Sikh separatist. It seems that the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his National Security Advisor Ajit Doval now believe in their own hype about India being a superpower that can get away with murdering American citizens on the US soil.

Sikh Leaders: Gurpatwant Singh Pannun (L), Hardeep Singh Nijjar (Mid), Paramjeet Singh Panwar (R)


Earlier, a Canadian Sikh leader named Hardeep Singh Nijjar was murdered in June this year in British Columbia. The US DOJ believes that Nikhil Gupta was involved in both the killing in Canada of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, and the attempted murder in New York, He is reported to have told an associate two days before the Nijjar’s slaying: “we are doing their job, brother. We are doing their New York [and] Canada [job],” according to the indictment. He lives in India and was arrested on the charges in the Czech Republic on June 30, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. Gupta's plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun was foiled in a US sting operation involving an informant who was being recruited by him to be the hitman.

“Modi and Doval have a much more macho approach to statecraft, including taking a more risky approach in intel operations in order to say, ‘Look at how tough I am in protecting India’s interests’,” said Paul McGarr, a specialist in South Asian security and intelligence at King's College London, according to France24 news agency. “RAW could do it before, but wouldn’t have conducted assassinations without Modi’s approval,” added McGarr. “RAW has got the political license to kill under Modi.”

The US DOJ decision to go public with charges came after President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and CIA Director William Burns warned India of potential consequences for the U.S.-India relationship over the actions, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Indian government is engaged in a worldwide assassination campaign targeting Sikhs and Kashmiris seen as "terrorists" by New Delhi, according to leaked documents of Pakistani intelligence agencies. Inside Pakistan, a spate of assassinations and other attacks in recent years targeted people alleged to be involved in Sikh and Kashmiri activism as well as Islamist militancy inside India, according to The Intercept. Last month, the Pakistani government arrested people it believes were involved in targeted killings of Sikhs and Kashmiris inside Pakistan.

Pakistan foreign office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said her country remained a “target of a series of targeted killings and espionage by (Indian Intelligence Agency) RAW". “In December last year, Pakistan released a comprehensive dossier providing concrete and irrefutable evidence of India’s involvement in the Lahore attack of June 2021. The attack was planned and executed by Indian intelligence,” she said, adding that in 2016, a high-ranking Indian military officer Kulbhushan Jadhav confessed to his involvement in directing, financing and executing terror and sabotage in Pakistan.
Narendra Modi has a long history of murdering minorities in his country. After the Gujarat anti-Muslim pogrom of 2002, Narendra Modi made the cover of India Today magazine with the caption "Hero of Hatred". Modi was denied a visa to visit the United States. The US visa ban on Modi was lifted in 2014 after he became prime minister. Since then, Narendra Modi's image has been rehabilitated by the West as the US and Western Europe seek allies in Asia to counter the rise of China. However, Modi's actions on the ground in India confirm that he remains "Hero of Hatred" and "Divider In Chief" at his core. A recent two-part BBC documentary explains this reality in significant detail. The first part focuses on the 2002 events in Gujarat when Modi as the state chief minister ordered the police to not stop the Hindu mobs murdering Muslims and burning their homes and businesses. The second part looks at Modi government's anti-Muslim policies, including the revocation of Kashmir's autonomy (article 370) and a new citizenship law (CAA 2019) that discriminates against Muslims. It shows the violent response by security forces to peaceful protests against the new laws, and interviews the family members of people who were killed in the 2020 Delhi riots orchestrated by Modi's allies.

Here's Indian National Security Advisor on how to use Taliban to attack Pakistan:



Haq's Musings

Karan Thapar Dismantles Official Indian Narrative on Kulbhushan Jadhav

Why is India Sponsoring Terror in Pakistan?

Indian Agent Kubhushan Yadav's Confession

Has Modi Stepped Up India's Covert War in Pakistan?

Ex India Spy Documents Successful RAW Ops in Pakistan

London Police Document Confirms MQM-RAW Connection Testimony

India's Ex Spooks Blame Kulbhushan Jadhav For Getting Caught

Ajit Doval Lecture on "How to Tackle Pakistan"

Mohan Lal Bhaskar: An Indian Raw Agent in Pakistan

Riaz Haq's Youtube Channel


PakAlumni Social Network




www.riazhaq.com

Sikh Assassinations: US Exposes Modi-Doval Hubris

News, analysis and opinions about India, Pakistan, US, Canada, Europe, Mid East, South Asia, Silicon Valley, High Technology, Economy, Politics, World
www.riazhaq.com
 
More details on this story:

US accuses Indian official in foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist in New York City​

Allegations contained in indictment brought by justice department against Indian national in murder-for-hire case

https://www.ft.com/content/04544a8f-ba1a-47b7-9457-882614dc3852

US federal prosecutors have accused an Indian government official of orchestrating a plot to kill a Sikh activist in New York City, complicating the Biden administration’s efforts to boost ties with India to help counter China.

The allegations were contained in an indictment unsealed on Wednesday in which the US justice department charged another Indian citizen with working with the official to carry out a “murder-for-hire” plot. The Indian official was not named or charged in the indictment.

Although federal prosecutors did not name the target of the alleged plot, the Financial Times has confirmed it was Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a dual US-Canadian citizen who is general counsel for Sikhs for Justice, a US-based group that is part of a separatist movement pushing for the creation of an independent Sikh state in India called “Khalistan”.

The alleged plot is one of two cases that have hurt efforts by Washington and its allies to deepen relations with New Delhi in an effort to counter China. Justin Trudeau, Canada’s prime minister, in September said there were “credible allegations” that India’s government was linked to the June murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh leader, in a Vancouver suburb.

Speaking after the US indictment was unsealed on Wednesday, Trudeau said it underscored that India needed to take the allegations seriously.“The Indian government needs to work with us to ensure that we’re getting to the bottom of this. This is not something that anyone can take lightly,” Trudeau said.The US indictment, filed in federal court in Manhattan, alleges the Indian government official — referred to as CC-1 — described himself as a “senior field officer” whose responsibilities include “intelligence”. It said the official directed the foiled plot from India.The official allegedly “recruited” the Indian citizen charged in the indictment, identified as Nikhil Gupta, in May by promising to arrange for criminal charges in India against him to be dropped.Gupta allegedly contacted a criminal associate who he did not realise was a “confidential source” for US law enforcement.

The source introduced Gupta to a purported hitman who was an undercover law enforcement officer.The indictment suggests a connection between the plot to kill Pannun and the murder of Nijjar.In June, Gupta allegedly told the confidential source there was a “big target” in Canada several days before Nijjar was killed. That evening, the Indian official sent a video that showed a bloody Nijjar slumped over in his car. One hour later, he sent the New York address of Pannun.Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic on June 30 following a request from US authorities after he arrived in the country from India.

Pannun told the FT he believed the Indian government was trying to kill him because he was organising a referendum on whether Punjab, the majority Sikh state in India, should be an independent country.“The attempt on my life on American soil is a blatant case of India’s transnational terrorism, which has become a challenge to America’s sovereignty and threat to freedom of speech and democracy,” Pannun said on Wednesday.“This is an indictment against [Indian Prime Minister] Narendra Modi, a known human rights violator who has a track record of using violence to suppress criticism and dissenting political opinion,” Pannun added.Before the indictment was filed, India’s ministry of external affairs on Wednesday said New Delhi had established “a high-level inquiry committee to look into all the relevant aspects of the matter” on November 18. It added that it would “take necessary follow-up action” depending on the committee’s findings.India’s government said it would not have any further comment after the allegations were made public.

The Pannun case was viewed as so serious that the two most senior US intelligence officials flew to India in recent months to raise concerns about the alleged plot with officials, said people familiar with their travel.Bill Burns, the CIA director, flew to India in August and Avril Haines, US director of national intelligence, travelled there in October.A senior US official said national security adviser Jake Sullivan had also raised concerns with his counterpart after being briefed on the allegations. “He made it clear that this kind of plotting could permanently damage the trust established between our two countries,” the official said.Antony Blinken, US secretary of state, and Sullivan had also raised it with S Jaishankar, India’s foreign minister, in Washington, the US official added.

The FT first reported the failed plot to assassinate Pannun last week. US President Joe Biden also raised the case with Modi at the G20 summit in New Delhi in September.In an initial indictment, filed in a New York court in June, prosecutors alleged Gupta and others had conspired to pay an assassin to kill Pannun. It was filed one week before Modi made a state visit to Washington, where he was feted by Biden and gave a speech to Congress.People familiar with the case have insisted the White House was unaware of a possible connection with the Indian government when they welcomed Modi in Washington, or when the first indictment was filed.

The Biden administration has invested heavily in expanding relations with India as a critical component of a strategy to counter China in the Indo-Pacific region. US and officials from allied countries have said the alleged connection with New Delhi has complicated that strategy.

The indictment alleges the Indian official agreed to pay $100,000 for the planned assassination and arranged for an upfront payment of $15,000.

It says that in June Gupta told the person he believed to be a hitman to carry out the murder as soon as possible, saying in a phone call: “Finish him brother, finish him, don’t take too much time.” But Gupta allegedly later told him to avoid the period later in June when meetings were scheduled between high-level US and Indian officials. That message came as the White House was preparing to welcome Modi for that month’s state visit.

On June 19, the day after Nijjar was killed in Canada and several days before Modi arrived in the US, the indictment says Gupta told the hitman there was “now no need to wait”. He added, “we have many targets”, including Pannun.

In other exchanges between the Indian official and Gupta that the US intercepted, the official said there was another target in California. “We will hit all our targets,” Gupta allegedly responded.
 
Nice, we killing Kashmir jihadists in Pak and now Khali scum in the west.

Under Modi Ji we strong like mossad, cia, fsb etc..

Meanwhile no1 agency is busy doing internal politics in Paxtan. :smokin:
 
The headline of the thread should be
“ US exposes India Killing dissidents in US as Paksiatn go into celebrations with a hope of action against India”.

After few weeks or months it would be changed to “Paksiatanis dejected by lack of action against India”.

This has been the sequence of thoughts whenever any news comes out against India.
 
The stupid dumbass Modi street crapper is trying to emulate his Zionist masters by trying to knock off the Sikh Khalistan independence movement, but considering the FACT that Indian RAW only knows how to crap in the streets they are really messing things up and western intelligence agencies are foiling these half arsed "assassination" attempts and p i ssing off the Sikhs. I talked to a group of pro-Palestine Sikhs at a rally last week and they carried a sign next to Palestine will free about Kashmir and Khalistan will be free. Modi is only increasing Sikh hatred for India. If the Pakistani generals were not so corrupt they focus on arming both the Kashmiris and Sikhs and create a united resistance front in India. This is the ideal time to arm and train the young Sikhs who come to Pakistan for their pilgrimages. There is massive anti-Hindu sentiment in the Sikh diaspora.
 
SoulSpokesman said:
@RiazHaq

Brofessor sb,

In spite of our differences we are really very fond of you. Please be more discreet while writing about India, esp the shenanigans of ModiGee

Regards
Click to expand...

Indian passive aggressive behaviour can be intimidating if the background bollywood music and the choreographed dancing can be for a second ignored.
 
Darius77 said:
The stupid dumbass Modi street crapper is trying to emulate his Zionist masters by trying to knock off the Sikh Khalistan independence movement, but considering the FACT that Indian RAW only knows how to crap in the streets they are really messing things up and western intelligence agencies are foiling these half arsed "assassination" attempts and p i ssing off the Sikhs. I talked to a group of pro-Palestine Sikhs at a rally last week and they carried a sign next to Palestine will free about Kashmir and Khalistan will be free. Modi is only increasing Sikh hatred for India. If the Pakistani generals were not so corrupt they focus on arming both the Kashmiris and Sikhs and create a united resistance front in India. This is the ideal time to arm and train the young Sikhs who come to Pakistan for their pilgrimages. There is massive anti-Hindu sentiment in the Sikh diaspora.
Click to expand...
Brahmans are drunk on their newfound status. They think they are invincible and can do anything against anyone and get away with it.
You can sense this level of confidence from Indians on this forum.
 

